Two speakers will help celebrate the life of Thaddeus Stephen on the occasion of his 230th birthday next month. Economist William Darity Jr. and folklorist A. Kirsten Mullen will speak at Caledonia State Park on Sunday, April 3, at 10 a.m. Their presentations are part of the celebration of Thaddeus Stevens’s 230th birthday. Stevens was the owner from 1837 to 1868 of the Caledonia iron furnace, where the park is now located. Stevens was also the most powerful congressman during and after the Civil War.

