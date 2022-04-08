ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Cool Cascarones For Sale in El Paso In Time for Easter

By Joanna Barba
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Easter is right around the corner and that could only mean one thing: soon confetti will be strewn everywhere after smashing some cascarones on someone's head!. Cascarones are a fun and silly tradition where you fill egg shells up with confetti and smash them on your loved ones heads! However, this...

klaq.com

KVIA

ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso makes list of least affordable cities

EL PASO, Texas-El Paso made a top ten list this week, one of the nation's least affordable cities. That's the topic of this Sunday's ABC-7 Xtra. The article quotes a company called Goodhire, a background screening software company. The list shows the city of El Paso as number 7. The...
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

Get 2 years of El Paso news from the El Paso Times for only $22

[Subscribe for just $22 for two years. Sign up here.] Every day, 14 El Paso Times journalists work hard to ensure you know what's happening in your community, can track your favorite teams, find something to enjoy in your off hours or understand the latest happenings near the border.  All of this work is made possible by subscribers'...
EL PASO, TX
The Guardian

Country diary: These flowers of public ritual are full of wild beauty

Galanthophile: an enthusiastic acolyte, processing, dog attached, in the rites of spring, with an occult knowledge, enchanted, gathering photographs of woods whitewashed with snowdrops. Galanthus (milk flower) is the botanical genus containing about 20 species of snowdrops native to Europe and the Middle East. From only a few species grown widely there are hundreds of named varieties to excite the galanthophiles.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Country diary: Winter is loosening its grip as spring takes flight

The first day of meteorological spring has passed, but spring pays little heed to the calendar; it tiptoes in with hesitant steps. Hazel catkins, early this year and battered by February’s storms, have withered already; snowdrops are mud-spattered by heavy rain; lesser celandine flowers open as the sun melts overnight frost. And now, curlews are returning to the dale.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOX 14

El Paso meat shops increase prices

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Soaring prices are not only impacting people at the pump but also at the grocery store. Meat shops in El Paso said the current price of meat is the highest it's been in a while. “There has been a considerable increase,” said Gabriel Munoz,...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
