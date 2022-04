There are many events that recur every year like birthdays, anniversaries, income tax day, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and New Years Day. The event I am referring to comes around at roughly the same time each year and is celebrated by people all over the world. We’ve already moved our clocks ahead as the Spring Forward rule was followed so that’s not it. If you pay attention to your calendar you probably noticed that the Vernal Equinox is fast approaching. It marks the beginning of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere. This year it falls on Sunday March 20th at 8:33 AM Pacific Daylight Time.

GARDENING ・ 29 DAYS AGO