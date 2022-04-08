ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor’s pledge to light up border at night comes amid effort to keep it dark for migrating birds

By Sandra Sanchez
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBrZn_0f4006MS00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — A pledge by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to use state resources to light up the border region as part of sweeping new border security measures due to the end of Title 42 is angering environmentalists who worry about light pollution on wildlife, especially in the Rio Grande Valley.

“The border region is going to be lit during night in prominent smuggling areas to make it far easier to detect any activity that is taking place,” Abbott said during a news conference Wednesday in Weslaco, Texas, where he outlined several new border security plans.

Texas to bus migrants to D.C., create boat blockades and inspect trucks from Mexico, governor says

Plans include putting up razor wire and boat blockades in the Rio Grande, inspecting commercial trucks from Mexico, busing migrants to Washington, D.C., and outfitting Texas National Guard troops with riot gear.

It’s unclear where or how Abbott plans to light up the border, especially when the majority of borderlands in Texas are privately owned.

But Abbott’s announcement comes as conservation groups are asking all Texans, especially those along the Rio Grande Valley border, to dim their lights overnight to help birds during spring migration season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9GWZ_0f4006MS00
(Graphic by Texas Conservation Alliance)

The Lights Out for Wildlife campaign runs through May and is important to help millions of birds that fly at night and are currently migrating north, Texas Conservation Alliance Executive Director Ben Jones recently told Border Report.

Lights Out campaign urges Texans to dim night lights to help migrating birds

“Birds migrate every spring and fall and this is a campaign we push to get our night sky as dark as dark as possible for migrating birds,” Jones said.

More than 70% of all birds migrate at night, Jones said.

Light pollution can confuse birds, which navigate by using stars, memory and geomagnetic forces, wildlife experts say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXuLB_0f4006MS00
The City of Austin last week tweeted asking Texans to turn out night lights to help migrating birds. (Graphic by City of Austin)

Excessive artificial light in the South Texas border region of the Rio Grande Valley is especially concerning to environmentalists who say millions of birds are funneled into this area as they make their way along the Gulf Coast en route to and from Central and South America.

The South Texas border is “a major very important area for migrating birds,” Jones said. “It’s like a superhighway for migrating birds so taking action to limit lights is not only important for your area, or the state of Texas, but for entire populations of birds.”

Some birds travel thousands of miles from Alaska and the Arctic, said David Newstead, director of the Coastal Bird Program for Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Lights can be disorienting and attracting and can confuse birds as to where they’re supposed to be headed and also drawn into light,” Newstead recently told Border Report.

Rare bat falcon drawing thousands of birders to South Texas border

“Floodlights cause tremendous disruption to nocturnal wildlife. Some are attracted to the lights, others avoid them. Wildlife that is adapted to dark nights do not know what to do when humans light up the dark,” Scott Nicol, an environmentalist from McAllen, Texas, told Border Report Friday.

This could hurt endangered ocelots, and bats, which are nocturnal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Di0QX_0f4006MS00
Migrants are taken to a border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. on June 21, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Nicol called Abbott’s recent border security plans “an election-year political stunt.”

“Abbott is pretending that he is going to seal off the border but the state doesn’t own much of that land so they can’t do anything on it without the owners giving their OK. Same as his busing announcement that he’ll bus everyone to D.C. The migrants must volunteer to go,” Nicol said.

Abbott, a Republican, is running for his third term to lead the Lone Star State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsujS_0f4006MS00
Several federally-protected wildlife refuge tracts include the Laguna Atascosa Wildlife Refuge in Cameron County, Texas, on the border with Mexico. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

There are some state-owned land tracts along the border, like Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, where Abbott can put up and do whatever he wants with state resources.

But Jim Chapman, vice president of Friends of the Wildlife Corridor, worries that the park is near a federal wildlife refuge land tract, and lights in such close proximity would affect wildlife at the refuge.

Roughly one-third of riverfront borderlands in the Rio Grande Valley is designated by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as a wildlife refuge, said Chapman, whose nonprofit works to safeguard and protect these refuge areas.

Conservation groups restore habitats for endangered wildlife on the South Texas border

“The consequences for wildlife are almost all bad. There’s already lighting in a lot of areas along the wall,” Chapman told Border Report on Friday.

Chapman points out that many sections of the 400-mile-long border wall built during the Trump administration have lights that disrupt the habitat of nocturnal animals and species. Adding more lights would make it worse, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZfF3_0f4006MS00
An electric and light post are seen next to a section of border wall in Hidalgo, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“Unfortunately, with the border wall, they had a waiver so they didn’t have to look at the environmental impacts but Gov. Abbott doesn’t have a waiver. If he’s serious about lighting up the border there’s going to have to be some kind of environmental review,” Chapman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVcm4_0f4006MS00
Jim Chapman is vice president of Friends of the Wildlife Corridor. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

When an area is lighted, it can drive insects to it in heavy numbers, lowering the number of insects for animals to feed on elsewhere. It also can disrupt their sleep and roaming patterns, Chapman says.

“There’s a lot of nocturnal species that need darkness and when they don’t have darkness they abandon that area. So you basically start eliminating habitat for nocturnal species,” Chapman said.

Chapman said he also thinks Abbott’s recent announcements were political theater.

“It makes me wonder if he’s just blowing smoke. What authority does he have to land not owned by the state?” Chapman said.

But Abbott has already proven to be serious in fulfilling some of his new border security plans.

National Guard troops in riot gear conducting military exercises along Rio Grande

On Thursday, at least 100 troops began “mass migration rehearsals,” south of Mission, Texas, on the banks of the Rio Grande just outside of Anzalduas Park.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Similar exercises also are to be held in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Laredo and Zapata, Texas, Abbott said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

What’s next for Water Tower Place on the troubled Mag Mile?

Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail research firm A Line Partners, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what could be done to find a suitable tenant for Water Tower Place following the decision of Brookfield Properties to drop it from their portfolio. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
City
La Joya, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Zapata, TX
Washington Post

The border wall is full of holes. So why is Texas building more of it?

A trip to Home Depot and a few hundred dollars is all it takes to breach former president Donald Trump’s border wall. Smugglers using power tools available at hardware stores have hacked through bollards in the barrier along the southwest border more than 3,200 times over the past three years, The Post’s Nick Miroff reported.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
ProPublica

Texas’ Governor Brags About His Border Initiative. The Data Doesn’t Back Him Up.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Border Updates to be notified when we publish stories about immigration and the U.S. border. This article is co-published with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan local newsroom that informs and engages with Texans, and with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for newsletters from The Texas Tribune and The Marshall Project.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Jim Chapman
TIME

Biden Faces Republican Outrage Over Immigration After Announcing End of Title 42

When the Biden Administration announced on Friday that it will end Title 42, a controversial pandemic-era measure that has been used to conduct nearly two million expulsions of migrants since March 2020, both Republicans and centrist Democrats in Washington have been quick to sound the alarm, blaming the President for what they predict will be an influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Migrating Birds#Border Patrol#Border Report#Texas National Guard#Texans
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Now 11 DEMOCRATS oppose Biden ending Title 42: Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar is the latest to join bipartisan legislation to KEEP the pandemic-era policy at the border

Representative Henry Cuellar became the latest Democrat to join bipartisan legislation against President Joe Biden ending Title 42, which allowed for immediate expulsion of illegal immigrants during the coronavirus health emergency. Cuellar's move now makes six House and five Senate Democrats who oppose lifting the pandemic-era rule. 'Title 42 should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy