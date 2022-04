The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. today in the American Legion Hut, 314 Penn St., Edgefield. The program will be Artifacts and Hors d'oeuvres. Those attending should bring historic artifacts, heirlooms, photographs or other items for a show and tell. Attendees also are asked to bring their favorite sweet or savory item for the refreshments table.

