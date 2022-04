It certainly has been an offseason of change for AFC West opponents, so how worried do we, as Kansas City Chiefs fans, need to be heading into this next season?. Let’s start with this interesting tidbit: the Chiefs are projected to have the toughest schedule in the NFL this upcoming season. Not surprising given the outlook of the division and the fact that the Chiefs won the division last year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO