KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It was picture-perfect baseball weather as the Kearney Bearcats hosted the Hastings Tigers on Monday at Memorial Field. In the top of the second, Brady Hamburger got things going for the Tigers, knocking one into left field. Kole Throckmorton was a key player for Kearney, responding and giving the Bearcats the lead in the early going.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO