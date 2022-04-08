ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses

By Listen
mpdc.dc.gov
 4 days ago

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in Washington, DC. A 14 year-old juvenile male, and a 13 year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested...

mpdc.dc.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Arrest made in multi-county theft spree, thousands in stole property recovered

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) -Two people are in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation led officials to a home in the Bedias community of Grimes County Thursday. Investigators with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1, and the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant in the 18000 block of County Road 147 where they found and recovered over $50,000 worth of stolen property.
BEDIAS, TX
KGET

KCSO arrests 2 for possession of stolen vehicles

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and found multiple stolen vehicles. The search was conducted in the 6000 block of East Fairview Road, officials said. Deputies said they found a reported stolen utility vehicle, two stolen pickups and three stolen trailers in the area. Deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KKTV

Police recover several stolen vehicles, make three arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol worked together this week to recover two stolen vehicles, tow another and make three arrests. Officers say one recovery was driven by a man and had a woman passenger. The driver reportedly tried to...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

Back on the air, NBC4’s Leon Harris apologizes after DUI incident

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said Friday he was deeply regretful and apologetic for a January crash in which he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Harris reappeared Friday afternoon after a month off to reflect on his Jan. 29 arrest over a crash in Montgomery County. Speaking directly to viewers, Harris called his decision to drive after drinking “the stupidest decision I could possibly have made,” thanking the network and its audience for their support.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Two dead in DC less than 24 hours apart, one suspect arrested: police

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., that resulted in the death of at least one victim Thursday evening, the D.C. police said. The Metropolitan Police Department subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Jarrell David Harris, 27, who allegedly killed the victim in front of two children, WUSA reported. The incident took place on Chesapeake Street, Southwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Suspects Who Stole From Multiple Storage Units Wanted By Baltimore Police

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects behind a recent storage unit burglary, the department said on Facebook. The incident took place at the Extra Space Storage, located at 707 South Caton Avenue, on Thursday, April 7, police said. The suspects allegedly broke into numerous storage units and made off with valuable property.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

$8K Reward Offered For Tips In Murder Of 18-Year-Old Baltimore Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for tips in the murder of an 18-year-old man killed over the weekend in northeast Baltimore. Kwalin Ray was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of East 28th Street, Baltimore Police previously reported. Ray was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive in Ray’s killing was immediately released. In a tweet Thursday, Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland said it is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in Ray’s murder. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. On April 3rd, 2022, at 7:31pm Mr. Kwalin Ray was shot and killed in the 1500 block of East 28th Street. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP or submit a tip at https://t.co/85ZGBNkFsD. You could be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/yFy8KPaQsU — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) April 7, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Concerns Grow Over Missing Baltimore 13-Year-Old: Police

The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Trinity Washington, 13, was reported missing from 4113 Glenarm Avenue on Monday, March 21, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and white converse sneakers. Police said she...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy