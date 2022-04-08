ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Today: Tech Stocks Lag as Treasury Yields Keep Rising

By Karee Venema
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Tech stocks underperformed in today's session, much as they've done over the last few months.

The technology sector gave back 1.4% as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points (a basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point) to 2.71% – a level not seen since March 2019. The longer-dated bond yield is up six days in a row amid expectations the Federal Reserve will undergo an aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign with 50-basis-point rate hikes and the sale of $95 billion in assets each month.

Energy, meanwhile, was the best-performing sector, rising 2.8% as U.S. crude futures jumped 2.3% to $98.26 per barrel. Financials (+1.0%) and material stocks (+0.6%) were other pockets of strength in today's trading.

At the close, the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.3% at 13,711, with chip stocks Nvidia (NVDA, -4.5%) and Marvell Technology (MRVL, -3.8%) among the day's biggest decliners. The S&P 500 Index (-0.3% to 4,488) also ended lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.4% to 34,721) finished the day in the green.

For the week, the Nasdaq shed 3.9%, the S&P 500 gave back 1.3% and the Dow slipped 0.3%.

YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

  • The small-cap Russell 2000 shed 0.8% to 1,994.
  • Gold futures rose 0.4% to finish at $1,945.60 an ounce.
  • Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $42,777. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)
  • EPAM Systems (EPAM) was one of the biggest gainers today, adding 9.9% after the software development company said it is ending operations in Russia. Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Buy rating on the tech stock in the wake of the news. "We interpret today's announcement as a positive as it removes the most visible overhang from a customer standpoint and accelerates EPAM's initiative to geographically diversify its labor base," Grossman writes in a note.
  • HP (HPQ, -7.1%) was downgraded to Neutral (Hold) from Buy at UBS Global Research. This came on the heels of yesterday's announcement that Warren Buffet bought HPQ stock and occurred amid a "confluence of factors including incremental signs of softness in low-end Consumer PCs following recent checks over the past month along with the likelihood of a slower buyback next year following the expected close of the Plantronics deal in late calendar-year 2022," writes UBS analyst David Vogt.

Stock Selection is Becoming Increasingly Important

Next week, we'll start to get a look at the latest inflation figures with Tuesday's release of the consumer price index. Plus, the start of earnings season will offer an initial gauge of how corporate America fared during a period of scorching prices.

This will be especially important to investors looking to target firms that have been able to withstand red-hot inflation thanks to rock-solid balance sheets.

A focus on quality stocks will give them a better shot at building resilience in their portfolios, according to Tony DeSpirito, CIO of BlackRock's U.S. Fundamental Active Equities. He says that stock selection is becoming more important as investors "must discern which companies are most impacted by rising costs, and which have the pricing power to pass those higher costs through to consumers and maintain their profit margins."

But stock picking isn't for everyone, and some investors may want to leave making these judgments to the pros. Those looking for a human touch could check out the Kip 25 – Kiplinger's list of our favorite low-fee mutual funds. Another great place to look is the small but expanding group of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This list of equity and fixed-income ETFs aligns with a variety of risk tolerances and investing horizons, and all are run by seasoned stock pickers.

#Stock#Treasury Department#Treasury Note#The Federal Reserve#Nvda#Marvell Technology#Mrvl#Nasdaq#Dow
TheStreet

Which Stocks Beat Estimates and Have Upside Potential? Goldman Has Ideas.

One list includes companies for which Goldman's 2022 earnings-per-share estimates exceed the Wall Street consensus. Goldman Sachs put out a couple of interesting stock lists at the end of the first quarter. One consists of companies for which Goldman has a 2022 earnings-per-share estimate that exceeds the consensus. · No....
STOCKS
Reuters

Dow gains, S&P 500 ends lower as market weighs Fed rate hikes

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The Dow rose and the S&P 500 ended lower in choppy trade on Friday, as beaten-down bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation. The yield...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Oil Cools Off, But Stocks Remain Stymied

Recently red-hot energy prices were hosed down on Monday, but that gave only limited relief to equities, and only in a few select quarters. U.S. crude oil futures plunged 5.8% to $103.01 per barrel, heading lower early in the day as Ukraine and Russia conducted fresh peace talks. Further downward pressure came from COVID-related lockdowns in China's Shenzhen and Jilin provinces, as well as reports indicating that the U.S. might ease sanctions on Venezuela to get more oil on the market.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

20 High-Volatility Stocks for the Market's Next Swing

If there's been one constant through the first few months of 2022, it's that volatility has come back with a vengeance. And yet as counterintuitive as it might sound, investors should think twice before dumping high-volatility stocks from their portfolios. That's because all those high-vol stocks doing outsized damage to...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

7 of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy for 2022

These corporate behemoths lead their industries and offer high upside in 2022. Large-cap stocks can anchor a portfolio. By definition, "large-cap" refers to stocks with a market capitalization – or share price times shares outstanding – greater than $10 billion. These companies represent a large portion of the U.S. stock market, and investors often use them as anchors in their portfolio. When investing in a large-cap stock, investors can expect transparent financial information, sector leadership and, often, sizable dividends. Amid the current market uncertainty, these leaders offer years of strong performance and have the potential to post outsize gains throughout the rest of 2022. Hailing from industries ranging from consumer electronics and e-commerce to energy and infrastructure, these stocks all boast durable business models that are able to withstand headwinds. With that in mind, here are seven large-cap stocks to buy for 2022.
STOCKS
