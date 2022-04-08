ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Elon Musk Says Tesla May Begin Controversial Environmental Practice

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q63ds_0f3zofFU00

The leader of tech behemoth Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has been thinking about adding a new section to the business, he tweeted on April 8.

Tesla, which makes electric vehicles, has been rolling out new products at a fast pace and founder Elon Musk is known for being involved in even its smallest details.

That was evident on April 7 when Musk debuted the company's new Austin, Texas Gigafactory and rolled out its first Cybertruck models himself.

But the company has come in for substantial criticism in how it treats its workers, with lawsuits filed over conditions at its factories, and long-time devotion to aiming for no unions within its workforce.

It also has been targeted for how expensive its luxury vehicles are and how long the waitlist can be for consumers who want to buy them, as interest in the EV market shoots up 70% from January.

While the anti-union stance appears to have softened lately, with Musk now working amiably with officials from President Joe Biden's administration, it appears there are still a few new types of controversy to court.

The latest one has now arrived, as Musk wraps up a dizzying week of headlines, new product announcement, stock market moves and diplomacy.

Tesla May Segue Into the Mining Business

Musk said on April 8 that Tesla has been closely watching how expensive the element lithium is — and could start a mining and refining business to fill a market gap.

The price of lithium, which is used in a batteries of all types, has skyrocketed more than 480% in the last year, and market players have been rushing in to grab a piece of the action.

Tesla, which already owns a lithium mine in Nevada, is watching that process with interest, Musk tweeted.

“Price of lithium has gone to insane levels,” Musk tweeted. “There is no shortage of the element itself, as lithium is almost everywhere on Earth, but pace of extraction/refinement is slow.”

Lithium is coveted for being extremely lightweight, a critical component to creating tech that isn't weighed down and can be transported easily. It is also less toxic than other minerals and elements used to make batteries.

Is Lithium Mining Safe?

Still, there are some substantial barriers to entry of the lithium market.

The element itself is needs a resource-rich extraction process involving saline, and it has been blamed for a variety of environmental impacts.

Mining itself can cause contaminated soil, toxic waste, water loss, increased salinity of rivers, ground destabilization and biodiversity loss.

"After the brine is pumped out from underneath the salt flat, it is left to evaporate through a series of ponds for 12–18 months, forming a mixture of potassium, magnesium, borax and lithium salts," according to researcher Laura Grace Simpkins.

"For a tonne of lithium, up to 2 million litres of water are required," she reports. "The majority of this is lost to the sky."

Refining lithium is also complex and linked to adding toxic gases to the Earth's atmosphere, an interesting hobby for a company that prides itself on its mission to get as many human beings in zero-emission vehicles as possible.

"The entire lithium extraction process contributes to an increase in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," Eco Jungle reports. "Lithium miners cut down trees and remove all other life forms from their targeted mining areas to eliminate obstructions."

You can read a full report on the effects of lithium mining here.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 45

James Maxwell
2d ago

Hmm I thought electric vehicles were going to solve the climate change problem. I don't suppose they have been lying all along. Naah the green new deal people would never lie.

Reply(3)
29
StriderKing
1d ago

Lol. The writer is trying to demonize Elon Musk first by saying his cars are expensive and then writing about skyrocketed cost of lithium. Then criticizes the extraction process that’s makes EV’s even possible. Careful there, you might reveal to your readers just how hypocritical EV concepts are. Is it better for the earth if mining takes place in China or here in the US? Lithium is just one mineral needed to build an EV. The mining and extraction process involved with so many of them involve strip mining and poisonous chemicals. But oh look, when done you get a nice shiny electric toy that makes you feel good.

Reply
7
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
2d ago

I see what democrats are up to already. Make lithium so hazardous to the environment that it’s no longer usable. Destruction of mankind one element at a time.

Reply(14)
10
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Nevada State
City
Earth, TX
City
Nevada, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Ev#Tesla May Segue#The Mining Business Musk
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tesla
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy