ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Crypto is Very Popular in Corrupt Countries, IMF Warns

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

There's a reason so many of those "invest in the token that's going to revolutionize the X industry" scams often come from countries with shaky governance systems.

According to a new International Money Fund (IMF) report, cryptocurrency is much more popular in countries with insecure currencies and corrupt governments.

With the global cryptocurrency market expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, many governments are urgently moving to regulate the industry.

The rush is on to punish bad actors, with new scams using the excitement around the rise of bitcoin and ether to push through all sorts of fraud and Ponzi schemes.

But regulation can vary greatly from country to country. That makes it a lot easier to both use and abuse cryptocurrency in some parts of the world.

"Residents of countries where the traditional financial sector is well developed may be less likely to feel the need for crypto," the study's authors write without singling out any particular nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFraA_0f3zoLn400
MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Inflation, Capital Controls And Weak Economies

The IMF surveyed more than 110,000 respondents in over 55 countries, polling between 2,000 and 12,000 people in each country, about their cryptocurrency use.

The report's authors found many reasons cryptocurrency may be more popular in one nation over another.

High inflation can mean that a popular cryptocurrency like bitcoin is more stable than a local currency.

As poorer nations also tend to have higher capital controls — measures that prevent the flow of foreign funds in and out of the country's economy — cryptocurrency can also be a way to circumvent taxes and limits.

"A history of high inflation may make the domestic currency less attractive as a store of value," the study's authors write. "Past inflation is used as a proxy for the stability of the currency, which may affect the attractiveness of crypto assets as an alternative store of value."

Remember When El Salvador Bought The Dip?

These findings, of course, don't look great for countries that adopt cryptocurrency too enthusiastically, like El Salvador did last year.

The central American nation was the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender and bought 150 bitcoin during a September 2021.

"150 new coins!" the country's 40-year-old president Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report in September 2021. In January 2021, the country added another 410 Bitcoin for $15 million.

When the country declared bitcoin legal tender last June, its worth rose by nearly 8%.

But with that volatility, such widespread adoption can also pose great risks to the country's financial system — a situation that has been earning Bukele heavy criticism from his own government.

The study's authors also stress that results should not be taken to be a conclusive condemnation of cryptocurrency, because the sample size is relatively small.

Drawing conclusions about a country based on crypto is also a impossible, because bad actors exist all over.

So What Do We Do? Regulate It

According to the report, the best way forward is not fight, but to learn how to better regulate cryptocurrency.

In the U.S., Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) recently introduced the Accountability for Cryptocurrency in El Salvador (ACES) Act for better regulation.

"Crypto usage is empirically associated with higher perceived corruption and more intensive capital controls," the study's authors write. "[...] This evidence adds to the case for regulating crypto usage — for example, by requiring intermediaries to implement know-your-customer procedures."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

What impact would a Russian debt default have on global markets?

Credit ratings agencies say Russia is on the verge of defaulting on government bonds following its invasion of Ukraine, with billions of dollars owed to foreigners. That prospect recalls memories of a 1998 default by Moscow that helped fuel financial disruption worldwide. The possibility of default loomed larger after International...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Jim Risch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Corruption#Inflation#Cryptocurrency#International Money Fund#Ponzi
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Crypto Market Crash: 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

The ongoing cryptocurrency market crash has erased $1 trillion in wealth. Solana and Terra are two of the most popular DeFi ecosystems in the blockchain industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy