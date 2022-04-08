ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, Minnesota St match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship. Minnesota State is hoping for its first. It will...

KEYC

Minnesota State fans still celebrating in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey is heading to the national championship game for the first time in program history, and excitement is building in Mankato. KEYC’s Meghan Grey caught up with some fans Friday.
KEYC

Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game

BOSTON (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is one win away from bringing home a national title to Mankato. After a dominant showing in the national semifinals, the attention now turns toward a talented Denver squad that’s coming off an emotional 3-2 overtime win against Michigan.
WDIO-TV

NCAA title bound Ryan Sandelin recalls dad's first Frozen Four in Boston

Usually fighting from the opposite bench, University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey head coach Scott Sandelin was able to do something rare Thursday night. Instead of facing off against his son Ryan Sandelin, Scott was able to cheer him from the stands as he helped Minnesota State University-Mankato skated past the Minnesota Gophers 5-1 and into the NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship game.
Yardbarker

Denver Pioneers crowned Frozen Four champions in 5-1 win

Minnesota started off the game strong with forward Sam Morton scoring on the powerplay. But in the third period, Denver flipped the game on its head. Forward Ryan Barrow scored at the 15:14 mark, followed by defenseman Mike Benning at the 12:27 mark. Forward Massimo Rizzo scored with four minutes to go while forwards Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright added empty-net tallies to stretch the lead.
