Importance of public defenders

Judge Jackson's confirmation expected to shed light on public defenders

Vox

Why Ketanji Brown Jackson’s time as a public defender matters

The last two times that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson went through the Senate confirmation process, one part of her résumé drew particular scrutiny from Republicans: her work as a federal public defender. “I have questions about your views on the rights of detainees, and that in turn causes...
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
Washington Post

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, says she attended Jan. 6 ‘Stop-the-Steal’ rally before Capitol attack

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, for the first time has publicly acknowledged that she participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 “Stop-the-Steal” rally on the Ellipse that preceded the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, raising questions about the impartiality of her husband’s work.
Essence

Ketanji Brown Jackson Celebrates Confirmation: “I Am The Dream And The Hope Of The Slave”

Jackson makes history as first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. On a bright April day at the White House, a Black woman jurist spoke to her own hopes and dreams of ascending to the nation’s highest court. In the process, Ketanji Brown Jackson paid homage to her family, friends and community, and the prayers of countless ancestors who helped build America.
The Independent

AOC exposes ‘perfect’ edges on book Cruz brandished at Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing ‘proving he hasn’t read it’

Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez picked up on a particular detail during Senator Ted Cruz’s extraordinary display at Tuesday’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.During the memorably absurd performance by the Texas senator – that included the question “are babies racist?” – Mr Cruz referenced several books he took issue with, including The End of Policing.Ms Ocasio-Cortez was quick to note that judging by the condition of the book that the senator held up, it was clear that the senator had never read it, let alone cracked the spine.The New York lawmaker tweeted: “When you’re showing off...
