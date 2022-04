NEW YORK (CBS) — Friday was not just the start of a new baseball season for the Red Sox, but the start of a season that will be filled with tributes for the late Jerry Remy. The Red Sox had their special “Remy 2” patch on their sleeves for the first time for Friday afternoon’s opener against the Yankees in the Bronx, honoring the man who played seven seasons for his hometown team before spending 33 years in the broadcast booth. An icon for the franchise for his analysis and wit in the booth, Remy passed away last October at the age...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO