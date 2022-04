Large-scale trials of medical cannabis in the UK will begin "as soon as possible", the department of health and social care has said.The government's National Institute for Health Research is to oversee the studies - which will look at the effects of the substance on epilepsy sufferers. The NHS currently only prescribes cannabis-based medicines as a last resort and says "very few people in England are likely to get a prescription" for it.But some people suffering from epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, or undergoing chemotherapy say the drug can help relieve pain and nausea and should be more easily available in a...

HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO