Hot cars and heat: Heatwave bakes Long Beach as Acura Grand Prix gets underway

By Christina Gonzalez
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, Calif. - It's hot, and we are not just talking race cars! Long Beach hit 100 degrees on Friday, as the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach gets underway. Practice sessions for the IndyCar and super trucks races and the Historic IMSA GTP Challenge on the 1.97-mile, 11-turn street...

Speedway Digest

INDYCAR Announces Long Beach Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry for avoidable contact involving driver Devlin DeFrancesco during the Sunday, March 20 race at Texas Motor Speedway. Rule 9.3.3. Avoidable Contact – The primary responsibility for avoiding contact with a Competitor resides with...
ESPN

Jimmie Johnson to race at Long Beach after breaking hand in practice crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Jimmie Johnson pulled one glove over the carbon-fiber splint built specifically for his broken right hand. A piece of tape around two fingers outside the glove was to prevent him from using his pinkie -- the digit closest to the fracture -- as he drove his car around the downtown streets of Long Beach.
L.A. Weekly

Long Beach Dub Allstars in Long Beach

Long Beach Dub Allstars in Long Beach: Fresh from their appearance at the hugely successful and quite awesome Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach, the Long Beach Dub Allstars are performing another hometown show. Vana Liya and Perro Bravo are also on the bill. We last spoke to them in...
KEYT

Andretti seeking 4th straight win on streets of Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Andretti Autosport arrived at the Long Beach Grand Prix seeking a fourth consecutive victory in the prestigious street race. Team owner Michael Andretti said his four car organization has been riddled with errors through the first two races of this season and needs to snap out of it to win Sunday. Defending race winner Colton Herta had a fuel issue in the season-opener, while 2018 and 2019 race winner Alexander Rossi was slowed by poor strategy at St. Pete and a mechanical problem at Texas. Meanwhile, rookie Devlin DeFrancesco was given a six-spot penalty for causing a crash at Texas.
KEYT

Ganassi goes 1-2 in IMSA sports car race at Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chip Ganassi Racing scored a second consecutive IMSA victory by winning the Long Beach Grand Prix sports car race on Saturday. Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande won from the pole in the No. 01 Cadillac in a 1-2 finish for Ganassi. The sister No. 02 Cadillac, which Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn drove to victory at Sebring last month, finished second. It was the 62nd IMSA victory for Ganassi, who has had a full weekend at Long Beach with both IndyCar and his sports cars running at the same time.
racer.com

Pagenaud fastest in hot IndyCar Long Beach practice

Simon Pagenaud set the pace in a scorching hot opening practice session for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series round on the streets of Long Beach. An ambient temperature in the 90s and track temperatures soaring well north of 130.F combined with a grippy track surface to make for a fast afternoon – Pagenaud’s 1m07.1991s was more than 2.0s quicker than the fastest time in the opening session at the 2021 event.
Speedway Digest

Premier Racing Knows Legendary Street Race Will be No Day at the Beach

When Premier Racing rolls off the trailer and onto the streets of Long Beach for the second weekend of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands season on Friday, the Las Vegas-based team knows it will be no day at the beach. The 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary course twists and turns over the local roads of Long Beach, California – each corner outlined by cement walls – making it one of the most challenging courses the team will face all season. The task at hand for third-year driver Adam Adelson and team leader Kent Moore is enough to weaken the knees. However, Premier Racing is approaching the two, 40-minute races for the top level of Porsche one-make racing with an eye on detail. Practice and qualifying will take place Friday, April 8. Adelson will wheel the No. 24 Premier Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in Round 3 of the season on Saturday, April 9, and Round 4, Sunday, April 10.
racer.com

Ferrari Racing Days thrills at Daytona

Ferrari completed the first day of racing action Saturday as part of Ferrari Racing Days at Daytona International Speedway. With Coppa Shell categories running in the afternoon hours, and Trofeo Pirelli running into the evening under the lights at the World Center of Racing, the thousands of spectators in attendance delighted in a day full of on-track action and fierce competition.
RideApart

Petrucci’s MotoAmerica Debut Starts With 3rd-Place Pole Position

Danilo Petrucci is off to a good start for his MotoAmerica debut, achieving a rather impressive finish in the qualifiers for the event held on the Circuit of the Americas. As a two-time MotoGP race and Dakar stage winner, Petrucci’s back on a Ducati for MotoAmerica Superbike. As for his return, Petrucci’s been the subject of quite a few interviews in the days prior to the weekend.
