Hot cars and heat: Heatwave bakes Long Beach as Acura Grand Prix gets underway

When Premier Racing rolls off the trailer and onto the streets of Long Beach for the second weekend of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands season on Friday, the Las Vegas-based team knows it will be no day at the beach. The 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary course twists and turns over the local roads of Long Beach, California – each corner outlined by cement walls – making it one of the most challenging courses the team will face all season. The task at hand for third-year driver Adam Adelson and team leader Kent Moore is enough to weaken the knees. However, Premier Racing is approaching the two, 40-minute races for the top level of Porsche one-make racing with an eye on detail. Practice and qualifying will take place Friday, April 8. Adelson will wheel the No. 24 Premier Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in Round 3 of the season on Saturday, April 9, and Round 4, Sunday, April 10.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO