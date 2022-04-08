Found: Footage of Tiger Woods golfing in Redlands club on his sixth birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga.—Tiger Woods has played dozens of rounds that were met with outsized anticipation. His first round as a pro. His first chance to clinch a major championship. Completing the Grand Slam. The final round of his storybook 2019 Masters win. Woods has even played much-hyped comeback rounds, including when he returned to golf following a four-month hiatus in the aftermath of scandal to shoot 68 at Augusta National. But even compared to that, Thursday here brought an extra level of scrutiny as Woods teed off in a major championship a little more than a year removed from a seemingly career-ending injury. The interest was not just in the intricacies of Woods’ golf game, but the sheer functionality of his body—how he walked, how hard he could swing, whether he could even crouch down low to line up a putt. On the first day of the Masters, Golf Digest photographers trailed the 15-time major champion to chronicle every hole, providing fresh insight into the big moments, as well as the little ones in between.—Sam Weinman.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO