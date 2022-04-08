ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

By Terry Zeller
 2 days ago
LionsShareNews / BACKGRID

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!

Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.

Her personal life has also been a bit of a roller coaster, much like her career. In 2010, Amber came out as bisexual while she was in a relationship with female photographer Tasya van Ree. “I don’t label myself one way or another,” Amber said in an interview with Metro in 2011. “I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman. I love who I love, it’s the person that matters.” Amber then went on to date her Rum Diaries co-star Johnny Depp, marrying him in 2015 and splitting a year later. She accused him of being abusive throughout their relationship. They are set to appear in court on Monday (April 8) for their defamation claims against each other. After divorcing Johnny, Amber would reportedly go on to date billionaire Elon Musk and filmmaker Bianca Butti.

Meanwhile, Amber has found solace in becoming a mother. In July 2021, the actress took to her Instagram to announce she welcomed a baby girl, named Oonagh Paige Heard, into the world on April 8, 2021. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she wrote. Amber went on to say that venturing into parenthood on her own terms gave her a new appreciation of “how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.” She added, “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Since the birth of little Oonagh, Amber can’t help but gush over her baby girl in sweet Instagram posts. In October, she shared an adorable snap of the mother/daughter duo to commemorate Oonagh’s six-month birthday. “The six best months of my life, the first six months of hers,” Amber wrote in the caption. And just two weeks ago, she posted a photo of herself holding Oonagh in her arms. While Oonagh was sporting an oversized hat in the snap, Amber wrote, “Hats my girl!” It’s obvious the Hollywood star has found true love!

