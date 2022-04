The Newnan City Council will hear a proposal for a rezoning of around 38.7 acres of land on Celebrate Life Parkway. If approved, the land would be rezoned to MXD, or Mixed Use District, for the purpose of building around 271 apartments and around 6,000 square feet of commercial land. The land would be rezoned from RMH, or Residential Multiple Family Dwelling District-High Density, CCS, or Community Shopping Center District, and CGN, or General Commercial District.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 25 DAYS AGO