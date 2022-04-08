ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith Banned from Oscars for Ten Years Following Chris Rock Slap

By Matty Willz
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBz4e_0f3za7Rj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hPzVE_0f3za7Rj00

Source: Myung Chun / Getty

The Academy decided not to turn the other cheek as they impose a ten-year Oscar ban on actor Will Smith

Will Smith has, for years, been one of the few people in Hollywood that everyone seemed to like. That all changed a couple of weeks ago when he emphatically slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

It was also revealed that Smith will be allowed to keep the Best Actor award he received that same night.

All 54 members of the Academy reportedly convened Friday morning via Zoom to discuss possible sanctions against Smith.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Here’s the official statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ president and CEO to their members (via DEADLINE ):

The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.

During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.

We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.

This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.

Thank you

Smith, who publicly apologized to Chris Rock in a social media post a day after the unfortunate event, swiftly replied to the news of his suspension with a quick statement, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Independent

Will Smith reveals what Denzel Washington told him after he hit Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith revealed what Denzel Washington said to him immediately after he hit Chris Rock at the Oscars.During the ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Saunday (27 March), Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while he was presenting an award.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” Rock said, seemingly referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Last year, Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia.After the comedian made the quip, Smith walked onto the stage and hit Rock, before returning to his seat and shouting:...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Rock ‘had no idea’ Jada Pinkett Smith had alopecia before making Oscars joke

Chris Rock is yet to publicly comment on the Will Smith incident at the Oscars, but reports are rolling in surrounding his response backstage.Smith shocked the live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (27 March) when he strode on stage and hit Rock across the face with an open hand during the ceremony.The moment came after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith, referring to her as “GI Jane” in a reference to her shaved head. Pinkett Smith has been open about her diagnosis of alopecia.Rock was left stunned after being struck, telling the crowd:...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#The Board Of Governors
d1softballnews.com

Kanye West: Rapper ”Missing” Following Split From Kim Kardashian

It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status. Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc. All these attempts ended in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Poulter says he ‘really would have appreciated’ an intimacy coordinator for We’re the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant Looks Gorgeous In Deep Plunging Gown For Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding

Natalia Bryant looked absolutely stunning in a plunging turquoise gown for Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach. Natalia Bryant always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in Palm Beach, Flordia on April 9. The 19-year-old daughter of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant slayed in a silky turquoise vintage Roberto Cavalli gown for the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

From Diversity Strides to Streamer Success, Oscar Nominations Capture Year of Change

Click here to read the full article. Oscars are a time capsule, reflecting both the industry and the year’s audiences. As such, nominations for the 94th Academy Awards detail progressive and surprising transition across several categories. Streamer Success To the surprise of no one, streamers have been a powerhouse. For the first 50 years, Oscars were dominated by the major studios (plus United Artists, which had no physical lot, but had a lofty heritage). In the 1980s, “outsiders” began winning best picture, including indies Orion (“Amadeus”), Miramax (“The English Patient”) and DreamWorks (“American Beauty”). This year, Netflix and Warner Bros. each have...
MOVIES
KXLY

A look at the Oscar Best Actor winner from the year you were born

In Hollywood, few honors are more coveted than those of Best Actor and Best Actress at the Academy Awards. To be nominated for a performance—let alone win the golden statue—is a stunning testament to an actor’s amazing work ethic and significant impact on audiences and critics. To...
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy