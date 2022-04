CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia dropped in total once again Thursday, marking a low not seen since the early stages of the pandemic. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 781 active COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday, down from 872 on Wednesday. It’s the lowest total for active cases in the state since 693 were reported on July 4, 2020.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO