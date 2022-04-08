ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Old Knives

Cover picture for the articleCIA operative Henry Pelham is assigned to root out a mole with his former lover and colleague Celia. Chris Pine...

Rob Lowe and His Son to Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Unstable’

It will be a family affair on Netflix‘s newly greenlit comedy Unstable as Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are set to lead the series. The father-and-son duo, who have won over fans with their humorous relationship on social media, will star in the scripted comedy about an introverted young man who takes a job working for his wildly eccentric father at a cutting-edge biotech research company. It is said to be inspired by the way John Owen often trolls his dad on social media.
‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Dylan McDermott on Jumping From ‘Organized Crime’s Wheatley to Remy Scott

You can forget about Richard Wheatley — and if you can’t just yet, you will soon enough. Dylan McDermott is now Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted, and while it may seem a bit strange to see the Law & Order: Organized Crime star on another Dick Wolf show — technically part of the same universe, too! — so soon, don’t dwell on it so much.
“‘The truth’ was not true”: Two journalists are using unsealed documents and social media to reconstruct gray areas of Mexican history

On May 15, 1992, Rosalino Sánchez Félix, better known as Chalino Sánchez, was performing his first sold-out show in Culiacan, Sinaloa. What had been a special night for Chalino, who was singing in his hometown, took a turn when someone in the crowd passed him a note. He read it, his demeanor changed, and he continued singing.
‘Buried in Barstow’ First Look: Angie Harmon as an Ex-Assassin (PHOTO)

Hazel King (Angie Harmon) is no ordinary ex-assassin. Having wielded a gun since age 15, the trained killer now runs a local desert-town diner and has an adult daughter (Lauren Richards) to protect. But the past is hard to outrun in the tension-filled Buried in Barstow (premiering Saturday, June 4,...
‘Killing Eve’: Spin-Off Focused on Carolyn Martens in the Works

Killing Eve is set to air its two-episode series finale this Sunday (April 10), but a potential spin-off is in the works at BBC America and AMC Networks. According to Deadline, producer Sid Gentle Films is in the early stages of development on a spin-off focused on the early life of Carolyn Martens, the MI6 spymaster portrayed by Fiona Shaw. The series hasn’t yet been given an official greenlight, nor is it known if the show will air on BBC America or another AMC Networks-owned channel.
Talisa Garcia Joins Disney+’s ‘Willow,’ First Openly Trans Actor Cast by Lucasfilm

Talisa Garcia has been cast in Disney+’s Willow series, making history as the first openly trans woman to be cast in a Lucasfilm production. Garcia (Baptiste) will play a queen who is the mother of Tony Revolori’s (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Servant) character. The role is small, Deadline reports, but her casting is monumental for trans representation in television. And it is reportedly the first known time a trans actor has played a cisgender character in a Disney+ production. Garcia’s casting is especially noteworthy given that Disney and its CEO, Bob Chapek, have been under fire for the company’s actions surrounding Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
‘National Treasure’: Justin Bartha to Reprise Film Role of Riley Poole in Disney+ Series

The newest adventurers in the world of National Treasure are going to have help from a familiar face. Disney+ has announced that Justin Bartha will guest star as his film character, computer expert Riley Poole, in National Treasure. The live-action series is an expansion of the movie franchise — 2004’s National Treasure and 2007’s Book of Secrets — and follows Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.
‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Sets Premiere Date, Plus Check Out a First Look (PHOTOS)

May is going to be a good month for fans of TV shows based on Michael Connelly’s books. Netflix has announced that The Lincoln Lawyer, from David E. Kelley and based on Connelly’s book series of the same name, will be released on Friday, May 13. (That’s a week after Bosch: Legacy premieres on IMDb TV.) The 10-episode season is based on the second novel in the series, The Brass Verdict.
Jessica Alba to Star in ‘Confessions on the 7:45’ Netflix Thriller

Jessica Alba is returning to TV. The actor will star in Confessions on the 7:45, a Netflix adaptation of Lisa Unger’s bestselling novel of the same name. Encanto co-director and co-writer Charise Castro Smith is adapting the novel for the small screen. In Confessions on the 7:45, Alba will...
‘The Equalizer’ Reveals the Fate of Chris Noth’s Character

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 14 of The Equalizer, “Pulse.”]. Chris Noth‘s character on The Equalizer has officially been killed off following the sexual assault allegations made against the actor. On Sunday’s episode of the CBS crime drama, viewers saw how Noth’s...
CBS Orders 3 New Holiday Movies for 2022 — Get the First Details

After airing two original holiday movies in 2021, CBS is going to once again be getting into the spirit this year. The network has ordered three new original holiday movies that will air in December 2022. Award-winning musician Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for one, The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots will star in and executive produce another, and holiday film writer and producer Mark Amato will pen the third.
