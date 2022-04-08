All the Old Knives

Talisa Garcia has been cast in Disney+’s Willow series, making history as the first openly trans woman to be cast in a Lucasfilm production. Garcia (Baptiste) will play a queen who is the mother of Tony Revolori’s (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Servant) character. The role is small, Deadline reports, but her casting is monumental for trans representation in television. And it is reportedly the first known time a trans actor has played a cisgender character in a Disney+ production. Garcia’s casting is especially noteworthy given that Disney and its CEO, Bob Chapek, have been under fire for the company’s actions surrounding Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO