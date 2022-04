Welcome Neighbor STL is gearing up to do its biggest event yet, and director Jessica Bueler is thrilled. The nonprofit has partnered with Washington University’s ThurtenE Carnival in order to bring meals from refugee chefs into the mix. ThurtenE Carnival is the oldest and largest student-run carnival in the United States, tracing its roots back to 1904. While the event has been put on pause for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it returns April 8 through April 10.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO