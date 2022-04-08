ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

EASTER CANDY GIVEAWAY

trotwood.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of Easter this year, we will be passing out Goodie Bags to...

trotwood.org

Comments / 0

SheKnows

This Cult Favorite Costco Sweet Is Back & It's Basically Adult Easter Candy

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Easter is almost here, and if there’s one thing we love about this time of year, it’s the bags of colorful Easter candy that line the shelves of all of our favorite stores. But the hard truth is that a lot of the time, these candies are made for kids, meaning the packaging and all that might look fun and colorful and bright, but the flavor can be a bit lacking. That’s why...
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

15 Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of other fun treats and toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket.
HOME & GARDEN
The Oregonian

Easter baskets, candy and toys to order before the holiday

Now is the time to get started on Easter presents for your little ones. From festive baskets to fun collectable toys, Easter gifts require a lot of details and there is no better way to get everything together than some online shopping. No matter what your kids, friends or other family members enjoy, there is a basket for them.
LIFESTYLE
CBS 58

Racine's Peeps exhibit turns Easter candy into sweet works of art

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Peeps, the quintessential Easter treat, can also be beautiful art!. The Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition is back for its 13th year at the Racine Art Museum. It will feature work inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, created by artists, families and...
RACINE, WI
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
#Easter
WTAJ

Grab your Easter goodies at Gardners Candies

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Gardners Candies Easter is right around the corner, so naturally, we stopped by one of the best places you can go for candy — Gardners Candies. We spoke with the packing supervisor for the main facility in Tyrone, Sherry Waite about...
TYRONE, PA
thepioneerwoman.com

Candied Carrots

Candied carrots are the perfect way to round out your spring dinner menu!. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Scatter the carrots...
RECIPES
WBRE

O’Malley family host 22nd annual Easter drive-through party

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The O’Malley family of Lackawanna County hosted their annual free drive-through Easter Party. It was once again held at McDade Park in Scranton. The 22 annual event is in honor of Jay Schectman who was a volunteer. The Easter Bunny was there as volunteers handed out bags of chocolate, jellybeans, […]
SCRANTON, PA
