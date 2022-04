Power has been restored to over 1 million customers in Puerto Rico after a fire at a main power plant caused the biggest blackout so far this year across the U.S. territory. Crews restored power to at least 1.4 million of the nearly 1.5 million customers experiencing an outage as of early Sunday morning, according to Luma Energy, the company that took over transmission and distribution from Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority last year.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 41 MINUTES AGO