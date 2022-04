PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Almost two dozen University of Pittsburgh students and Humana volunteers spent their Saturday morning being a good neighbor. The volunteers put together about 200 care packages for local dialysis patients. The packages went to patients at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the VA Medical Center, and dozens of others at dialysis centers in the city. “Some items are prescribed, so these items are for part of our drive for dialysis kits,” said Sr. Community Outreach Manager, Holly Turkovic. Patients also received water bottles, bags, and cards with words of encouragement from the volunteers. “It’s important to me and to work with my...

