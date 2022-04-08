ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Daily Mail

The perfect outfit DOES exist: This one cocktail dress has made an Aussie company $100,000 in just four weeks

An Australian fashion label has managed to curate a range of the ultimate bridesmaid and wedding guest gowns for the season without customers having to break the bank. Billy J launched its Ever After Collection in February and has already seen its best-selling gown Sunny Daze ($109.95) generate over $100,000 in revenue for the business.
Apartment Therapy

10 Vintage-Style Rugs That Will Add a Timeless Touch to Any Room (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What if I told you that you could find a vintage-style rug that’s practical, durable, and affordable? Yes, that’s right! Editor-favorite etailer Boutique Rugs has one of the best selections of new area rugs that offer that lived-in, “bought it at a flea market” vibe — and right now during the Boutique Rugs Spring Sale, you can score one (or two… or three… ) for up to 60 percent off. From the Rachel Area Rug, which could easily pass for a family heirloom, to the Bodrum Area Rug, with its faded hues of rich burgundy and burnt orange, there are so many amazing finds. To get you started, we rounded up our favorite vintage-style rugs included in the sale. Happy shopping!
