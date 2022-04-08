ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
Urban Milwaukee

World’s Tallest Timber Building Nears Completion

The tallest mass timber building in the world doesn’t look the part anymore. Ascent, the 25-story luxury apartment building, is now entirely enclosed in glass, shrouding the timber structure. It’s a significant step as New Land Enterprises gets ready to open the $128.2 million building this summer. But...
Inc.com

The Buyers Are Never Wrong

IThere's no question that the unfortunate downside of the relentless mindset, passion and persistence that makes it possible for entrepreneurs to walk through walls, ignore prior failures, and overcome staggering odds is their tendency to focus obsessively and far too narrowly on their singular vision. Now add to that their obstinate refusal to face obvious facts like the dog is not eating the dog food or their tendency to double down on lost causes and stay the wrong course for far too long. This explains why entrepreneurs don't have an "off" switch and rarely know how to stop.
Benzinga

Cross Timbers Royalty: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT). The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0542 per share. On Wednesday, Cross Timbers Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0542 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
