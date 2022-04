The internet is a beautiful place when it's used for good. Of course, it'll suck your time if you get sidetracked on things like a grown man slapping another dude at an awards show. But when it comes to the internet helping us be productive we can pay bills, find directions, shop without leaving the couch, sell things, and even work and go to school. It's pretty crazy how easy it makes a big chunk of our lives. It's also a pretty handy place to ask others for suggestions and ideas. Like today, when I saw someone asking which restaurant in Missoula makes the best halibut.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO