Animal Adoption Fees Waived April 9-16

Detroit Animal Care and Control — which is facing overcrowding — will be offering reduced fees for adoption of cats and dogs starting Wednesday, through funds provided by the Bissell Pet Foundation. So if you are thinking about getting a pet, this might be a good time to...
PHOENIX — You won’t need any green to bring home an adult dog this St. Patrick’s Day weekend from the Arizona Humane Society as the organization is waiving adoption fees. Dogs that are at least 1 year old can be adopted without the usual associated fees beginning...
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Adoptions are urgently needed at the Clark County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted to social media Friday, saying a lot of new animals were brought in and the shelter is now full. According to the shelter, many of the animals won’t be available until after they can see a vet next week, and many dogs have been at the shelter for a significant amount of time with no interest.
This young lady is currently at the Daviess County Animal Shelter and is available for adoption. She's described as sweet, shy, crate trained, housebroken, enjoys car rides, and desperate for her new furever family. There's no adoption fee as it has been sponsored. Here's more about Pickle. The family was...
We are busting at the seams with dogs. I know we are showing just a few available on the website but we have sooo many strays. Special prices to help find these babies forever homes. All dogs dogs 75.00 until 3/26/2022 at 1 pm. No appointment necessary on Saturday 3/26/2022 we open at 10am that morning. We also have appointment times open Wednesday and Friday. Please consider adopting a new family member for a lifetime of happiness. Auggie and Skappie the two old Weenies need to go together as they are extremely bonded.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is reducing its adoption fees as it nears capacity. Shelter officials said through the end of March, adoption fees are $20 for all dogs and $10 for all cats. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Seminole County residents also...
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Animal Control is offering reduced adoption fees for dogs in the shelter. The reduced fees begin on March 14 and run through March 25, 2022. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the "Help a Puppy Get Lucky" adoption event encourages residents to consider adopting a dog or cat from the Summit County shelter. During the adoption event, the adoption fee to adopt a dog will be reduced from $94 to $28 and cat adoption fees will be reduced from $60 to $10.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs fosters and adopters urgently to open their homes to a new furry friend. MAS Director Alexis Pugh posted on Facebook that while many Memphians have helped, much more is still needed. She said efforts to reunite pets with their owners without having the animals come to the shelter have helped, but the shelter is still finding itself without enough room for the dogs being brought in.
Comments / 0