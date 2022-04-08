ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Animal Adoption Fees Waived April 9-16

bedfordtx.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been thinking about adding a new member to your family, the...

bedfordtx.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Urgent adoptions needed at Clark County Animal Shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Adoptions are urgently needed at the Clark County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted to social media Friday, saying a lot of new animals were brought in and the shelter is now full. According to the shelter, many of the animals won’t be available until after they can see a vet next week, and many dogs have been at the shelter for a significant amount of time with no interest.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday
Salina Post

Salina Animal Services has lots of dogs to adopt

We are busting at the seams with dogs. I know we are showing just a few available on the website but we have sooo many strays. Special prices to help find these babies forever homes. All dogs dogs 75.00 until 3/26/2022 at 1 pm. No appointment necessary on Saturday 3/26/2022 we open at 10am that morning. We also have appointment times open Wednesday and Friday. Please consider adopting a new family member for a lifetime of happiness. Auggie and Skappie the two old Weenies need to go together as they are extremely bonded.
SALINA, KS
WKYC

Summit County Animal Control reducing adoption fees from March 14-25

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Animal Control is offering reduced adoption fees for dogs in the shelter. The reduced fees begin on March 14 and run through March 25, 2022. In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, the "Help a Puppy Get Lucky" adoption event encourages residents to consider adopting a dog or cat from the Summit County shelter. During the adoption event, the adoption fee to adopt a dog will be reduced from $94 to $28 and cat adoption fees will be reduced from $60 to $10.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Animal Services in desperate need of fosters and adopters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services needs fosters and adopters urgently to open their homes to a new furry friend. MAS Director Alexis Pugh posted on Facebook that while many Memphians have helped, much more is still needed. She said efforts to reunite pets with their owners without having the animals come to the shelter have helped, but the shelter is still finding itself without enough room for the dogs being brought in.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy