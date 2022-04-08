Animal Adoption Fees Waived April 9-16

We are busting at the seams with dogs. I know we are showing just a few available on the website but we have sooo many strays. Special prices to help find these babies forever homes. All dogs dogs 75.00 until 3/26/2022 at 1 pm. No appointment necessary on Saturday 3/26/2022 we open at 10am that morning. We also have appointment times open Wednesday and Friday. Please consider adopting a new family member for a lifetime of happiness. Auggie and Skappie the two old Weenies need to go together as they are extremely bonded.

SALINA, KS ・ 21 DAYS AGO