FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A liquor store will not be able to sell alcohol for the next 180 days after it was tied to a deadly crash last year in Fresno. According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), a clerk at the University Deli Liquor sold alcohol twice to a 16-year-old on Sept. 19, 2021.

