Association between perceived stress and hypertension in Chinese adults: a population-based survey

Arterial stiffness is an independent cardiovascular risk factor. However, the association between sodium/potassium intake and arterial stiffness in the Chinese population is unclear. Therefore, we performed a large, community-based cross-sectional study to reach a more definitive conclusion. The study was conducted at the Third Xiangya Hospital in Changsha between August 2017 and September 2019. Urinary sodium, potassium, and creatinine levels were tested from spot urine samples during physical examinations of each recruited participant. The 24-hour estimated urinary sodium excretion (eUNaE) and estimated urinary potassium excretion (eUKE) levels were calculated using the Kawasaki formula (used as a surrogate for intake). The brachial-ankle pulse wave velocity (baPWV) and ankle brachial index (ABI) were measured using an automatic waveform analyzer. In 22,557 subjects with an average age of 49.3"‰Â±"‰10.3 years, the relationships of the ABI and baPWV with the levels of eUNaE, eUKE and the ratio of sodium to potassium (Na/K ratio) were analyzed. A significant negative relationship was found between the eUKE and baPWV levels (Î²"‰="‰2.41, p"‰<"‰0.01), whereas the Na/K ratio was positively associated with baPWV (Î²"‰="‰2.46, p"‰<"‰0.01), especially in the overweight and hypertensive populations (both pinteraction"‰="‰0.04). The association of eUNaE quartiles with baPWV presented a J-shaped curve after adjusting for confounders. In addition, a positive association was observed between the Na/K ratio and the ABI (Î²"‰="‰0.002, p"‰<"‰0.01). In this study, high potassium and/or low sodium intake was further confirmed to be related to vascular stiffness in Chinese individuals.

CHINA ・ 18 DAYS AGO