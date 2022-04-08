Association between perceived stress and hypertension in Chinese adults: a population-based survey

With the rising prevalence of hypertension, especially in Africa, understanding the dynamics of socio-demographic and lifestyle factors is key in managing hypertension. To address existing gaps in evidence of these factors, this study was carried out. A cross-sectional survey using a modified WHO STEPS questionnaire was conducted among 3782 adult Nigerians selected from an urban and a rural community in one state in each of the six Nigerian regions. Among participants, 56.3% were women, 65.8% were married, 52.5% resided in rural areas, and 33.9% had tertiary education. Mean ages (SD) were 53.1"‰Â±"‰13.6 years and 39.2"‰Â±"‰15.0 years among hypertensive persons and their normotensive counterparts respectively. On lifestyle, 30.7% had low physical activity, 4.1% consumed tobacco currently, and 35.4% consumed alcohol currently. In comparison to unmarried status, being married (OR"‰="‰1.88, 95% CI: 1.41"“2.50) or widowed (OR"‰="‰1.57, 95% CI: 1.05"“2.36) was significantly associated with hypertension, compared with never married. Compared with no formal education, primary (OR"‰="‰1.44, 95% CI: 1.12"“1.85), secondary (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% CI: 1.04"“1.81), and tertiary education (OR"‰="‰2.02, 95% CI: 1.57"“2.60) were associated with hypertension. Low physical activity (OR"‰="‰1.23, 95% CI: 1.05"“1.42), alcohol consumption, (OR"‰="‰1.18, 95% CI: 1.02"“1.37), and unemployment status (OR"‰="‰1.42; 95% CI: 1.07"“1.88) were also associated with hypertension. Our study indicates an association of socio-demographic and lifestyle factors with hypertension, hence, there is a need for counselling, health education and policy formulation and implementation targeting these factors to prevent and control hypertension.
