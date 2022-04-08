ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Faculty, Staff, Students: Mass Schedule, Holy Week and Easter Break

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the Mass schedule during Holy Week and Easter break for students, faculty and staff of the University:. Palm Sunday (April 10): Our annual campus-wide Mass...

news.scranton.edu

CBS Sacramento

California Sends 14.3 Million Covid-19 Tests To Schools As Students And Staff Return From Spring Break

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The state has issued more than 14.3 million COVID-19 at-home examinations to schools for students and staff over the past month, with around 7.2 million students and employees returning from spring break. “California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we’re not letting our guard down,” said Governor Newsom. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue moving the state forward.” In addition to these tests, the state has made personal protective equipment (PPE) available to any school that requires it, with approximately 40.6 million KN95s, N95s, and surgical masks issued to schools since the start of the school year. “California has become a national leader in preventing school closures and keeping students in the classroom. As the New York Times highlighted in mid-October, California did “remarkably well limiting outbreaks,” accounting for 1% of the nation’s school closures despite educating 12% of the nation’s students. By the start of winter break, the state improved that rate to 0.3% of the nation’s school closures,” said the Governor’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Museum of Art to host student, faculty exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Museum of Art released information regarding the upcoming Amarillo College/West Texas A&M Student/Faculty Exhibition, which is scheduled to open next month. According to a news release from the Amarillo Museum of Art, the 2022 Amarillo College/West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty exhibition is scheduled to open at 6:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX

