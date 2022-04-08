Knicks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The New York Knicks (36-45) play against the Washington Wizards (46-46) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
New York Knicks 114, Washington Wizards 92 (Final)
RJ Barrett's #Knicks season over after suffering knee sprain and more testing to be done to rule out worst-case scenario #NBA
"I feel like it's mainly confidence": Obi Toppin erupts for career-high 35 points as #Knicks rout #Wizards on night RJ Barrett goes down #NBA
Catching up after night off to see in that in the last week, Tony Brothers has now:
— Double-tech ejected Jason Kidd vs. Wizards for asking about possession
— Hit Luka Doncic for suspension-triggering Tech No. 16 (in a game Luka def didn't need to gripe)
Good night, Knicks fam 😌 pic.twitter.com/WlotgIgO6j – 11:04 PM
Deni Avdija says the season was “challenging” “emotional roller coaster” … says he “matured” and “got better everyday”, he added this is big summer that he wants to use to get better. – 10:19 PM
🗣 CAREER NIGHT FOR OBADIAH. pic.twitter.com/XqvjG5mfZg – 10:18 PM
The plan is for Fred VanVleet to play in Sunday’s regular season finale vs New York, Nurse says… “for now” – 10:14 PM
Fred VanVleet is expected to play on Sunday in New York — “as of now.” – 10:13 PM
Obi's 35 leads #Knicks to rout of #Wizards on night RJ goes down
The Raptors clinch a top-5 seed.
Small chance they could climb to 4th but would need a win vs New York on Sunday AND Philadelphia to lose out (vs IND tomorrow, vs Detroit Sunday). – 9:46 PM
You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/Wu2bxOBWIm – 9:42 PM
Tom Thibodeau was asked if Obi Toppin reminds him of any throwback players. Gave a long answer about how positive of a guy Toppin is, then landed on one person whose personality and energy he equated to Toppin’s: Taj Gibson. If you know Thibs, this is most definitely high praise – 9:40 PM
Tom Thibodeau said he doesn’t have an update on RJ Barrett beyond that it’s a sprained right knee. Said he didn’t know yet about possible MRI. Said Barrett won’t play in the season finale Sunday. – 9:35 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
No update on RJ Barrett from Knicks after game — he’ll be reevaluated tomorrow innNew York. @MSGNetworks – 9:35 PM
RJ Barrett will undergo further tests and will miss the final game of the season, according to Thibodeau – 9:33 PM
Obi Toppin had a career-high 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 23 points and 10 assists off the bench to lift NYK to a 22-point win over WAS. For those keeping an eye on Lottery standings, NYK currently has NBA’s 11th-worst record. Win tonight broke a tie with Washington. – 9:27 PM
RJ Barrett suffers scary knee injury in victory over Wizards
Getting it done on the road. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/MN7QvOF9XL – 9:25 PM
Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley combined tonight:
58 points
10 rebounds
11 assists
10 made three-pointers (on 18 attempts) – 9:23 PM
Obi with a career-high 35 points on just 22 FG attempts
He’s a career-high in three of his last four games.
(Toppin’s impressive play late in the season makes it that much more frustrating that Thibs refused to limit Randle’s mins when Randle lazily slumped in January/February) – 9:22 PM
Obi Toppin tonight:
35 PTS (career high)
14-22 FG
6-9 3P (career high)
He’s averaging 24/5 on 54/48% shooting in his last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/FUccs5za8M – 9:22 PM
Washington has white-flagged season and plays Charlotte on Sunday. Hornets win tie with Brooklyn and 3-way tie with Nets and Hawks, and are thrashing Chicago right now.
Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM
Final: Knicks 114, Wizards 92.
Knicks improve to 36-45, 11th in the East.
• Toppin 35 pts (career high), 14-22 FGs, 6-9 3Ps
• Quickley 23-6-10
• Fournier 17 pts
• Hachimura 21 & 3
Knicks & Wizards entered the game tied. Knicks now have 11th-best lottery odds. – 9:20 PM
The wizards drop their last home game of the season.
#DCAboveAll 92
#NewYorkForever 114
Final.
Rui Hachimura led Washington with 21, Obi Toppin had a career high (35) – 9:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Thanks for coming out all season long, #DCFamily
We’ll wrap up the season in Charlotte on Sunday.
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/cFbTm9GSTH – 9:19 PM
The #Knicks will finish the season with a 20-21 record on the road. The goal is usually to be .500 on the road. The issue for this team was at home (16-24 going into Sunday’s finale). – 9:18 PM
Final: Knicks 114, Wizards 92
Hachimura matches a season-high with 21p
Neto: 14p
Avdija, in his 81st game of the season: 11p
The Wiz are in sole-possession of the 10th-worst record in the league.
Season finale in Charlotte on Sunday. – 9:18 PM
KNICKS WIN!! – 9:18 PM
The Wizards have lost to the Knicks 114-92, breaking the teams’ tie in the standings and leaving the Wizards in sole possession of the 10th-worst record in the NBA. – 9:17 PM
Wizards lose to the Knicks and now have sole possession of the 10th spot in the lottery with one game left to play. – 9:17 PM
Standing ovation with loud “Obi!” chants for Obi Toppin in MSG … I mean, Washington?
Toppin’s final line:
• 35 points
• 4 rebounds
• 1 assist
• 14-22 FGs
• 6-9 3Ps
• 1-1 FTs
• 2 steals – 9:16 PM
Man, you #Knicks fans travel well. – 9:15 PM
Is this game the reverse of last night’s Knicks game? Nets had a 17 point lead in the first half, but now are trailing 82-81. – 9:15 PM
Feron Hunt makes his first ever NBA appearance. – 9:14 PM
And to close out the Wizards final home game of the season, a chorus of “OBI! OBI!” chants from the crowd. Toppin has a career-high 33 including 6 three’s – 9:13 PM
Feron Hunt, making his first NBA appearance with Knicks up 20 and 1:50 remaining. – 9:13 PM
Thibodeau spoke Wednesday about Jericho Sims eventually will show his playmaking — and now he takes a lob and in one motion catches and kicks to Fournier for a corner three. – 9:10 PM
We’re at the point of the game where Kristaps Porzingis is chucking t-shirts into the crowd along with the cheerleaders.
Like I said, game of the year. – 9:05 PM
Kristaps Porzingis, in a suit, throwing souvenirs – t-shirts, basketballs – into the crowd during a timeout here. Man of the people. – 9:04 PM
Wizards two-way Jordan Schakel with his first NBA points, naturally a 3 for the sharpshooter – 9:04 PM
Jordan Schakel, Cassius Winston and Isaiah Todd had a great season for the Capital City GoGo and are now in the game together for the Wizards.
#GoGoRollCall | #DCAboveAll – 9:03 PM
Current Wizards lineup down 20+ to Knicks in the fourth quarter
Raul Neto
Cassius Winston
Jordan Schakel
Isaiah Todd
Thomas Bryant – 9:02 PM
Obi Toppin just got hurt on that play at the rim with Neto. Immediately limped to the bench to sub out. Not sure what happened. – 8:54 PM
#Knicks RJ Barrett suffers preliminary diagnosis of knee sprain, season likely over, may need MRI
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 minutes left at COA this season.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:52 PM
At the end of the third quarter, the Knicks lead the Wizards 94-72. – 8:48 PM
In a game in which Obi Toppin has drained 5 three-pointers and scored a career-big, this beatiful skip pass was a reminder he was a v. good passer out of the post in college pic.twitter.com/YJrFlpcaCX – 8:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Thank you #DCFamily, from @ChickfilA!
As part of our Fan Appreciation night, all fans get a free Chick-fil-A reward. Claim your reward through the Chick-fil-A App tonight only 📱 – 8:40 PM
Obi Toppin’s established a new career high w/24 points tonight vs Washington. He’s made 5 of his 6 3-point attempts & is 9-for-14 overall in 25 minutes vs. WAS. Toppin entered play tonight averaging 19.7 points & shooting 39% from 3 in his last 3 starts. NYK up by 22 in late 3rd – 8:39 PM
Watching Max vs. Nats on Apple TV+ while covering Wizards-Knicks. Love my job. pic.twitter.com/aDfBLBUwAK – 8:38 PM
RJ Barrett has yet to return to the team’s bench after his knee injury. – 8:32 PM
The Wizards were up 10-0, it’s now 72-50 Knicks, which means New York is +32 since that start. – 8:26 PM
New career high for Obi Toppin. – 8:26 PM
In non-Barrett news, Toppin has 24 points, a new career, and a lot of fans chanting his name here in Washington. – 8:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Frames from COA! 📸 – 8:25 PM
Quickley stars second half in place of RJ Barrett (knee).
Safe to assume Barrett night (and likely his season – just one game left) is over – 8:24 PM
18 piece for Obi. At the half.
📊 18 PTS | 7-11 FG pic.twitter.com/X8ZuUBGWVh – 8:22 PM
Taj Gibson played 13 consecutive minutes in the first half of the 81 game of the season (weeks after NY had been eliminated).
Taj also leads all bench players in FG attempts.
Alec Burks (who is 0-of-4 from the floor) logged 17 mins
hahhahahahhahahha
Thibs is a madman Hahahha – 8:20 PM
Knicks say RJ Barrett has sprained right knee and won’t be back. – 8:18 PM
RJ Barrett has a sprained right knee and is out for the game, Knicks say. Barrett hurt the knee at the end of the first half. – 8:18 PM
RJ Barrett is out for the rest of the game due to sprained right knee, Knicks say. – 8:17 PM
RJ Barrett has a sprained knee and will not return. – 8:17 PM
Knicks say Barrett has a sprained right knee and will. not return to the game. – 8:17 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
RJ Barrett (sprained right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:17 PM
Nice way to end the half. pic.twitter.com/cgIMqeRD9c – 8:12 PM
NEXT LEVEL VISION 🥽
@Immanuel Quickley ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/O9ZOuaeGpO – 8:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Two quarters to turn it around.
Hachimura: 18 PTS, 7-11 FG, 3-4 3P
Avdija: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Neto: 8 PTS, 3-4 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:10 PM
Halftime. Knicks lead the Wizards 59-50.
• Toppin 18 pts
• Barrett 14-3-2
• Gibson 8 pmts
• Quickley 4-3-5
• Hachimura 18 & 2
Knicks have 15 assists and only three turnovers. – 8:08 PM
It’s 59-50 Knicks at the half. The Wizards led 10-0, but go into halftime down 9. Rui Hachimura and Obi Toppin lead all scorers with 18 apiece. – 8:08 PM
Obi eating once again.
Topping scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.
He also knocked down 3 of the 4 three-pointers he attempted.
Knicks up 59-50 at the break – 8:08 PM
At halftime, the Knicks lead the Wizards 59-50. Rui Hachimura has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. New York’s Obi Toppin has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. – 8:08 PM
#DCAboveAll 50
Halftime
Hachimura leads the wizards with 18
Toppin leads the Knicks with 18 – 8:07 PM
There’s an ‘Obi Toppin’ chant in Washington after he hits a four-point play. But big question is the status of RJ Barrett, who left in the second quarter while holding his knee. – 8:07 PM
Obi Toppin is two points short of his career high and it’s halftime. – 8:06 PM
Knicks Fans chant Obi Toppin wizards answer with Boos – 8:06 PM
Toppin buzzer-beating 3 and a foul with 0.9 seconds left and the Knicks are now up 59-50 at the half – you decide if that’s winning or losing. – 8:06 PM
OBADIAH. – 8:06 PM
Legitimately loud Obi Toppin chants here in DC now. – 8:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Didn’t bite on the first but got ’em with the second 👀 pic.twitter.com/C4vyrYtSwl – 8:05 PM
Crazy how many times Toppin has beaten the Wizards down the floor tonight. – 8:05 PM
RJ Barrett just checked out and went to the locker room with a little under two minutes to go in the first half. – 8:04 PM
𝒜 𝓅𝓁𝒶𝓎 𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝓇𝑒𝑒 𝒶𝒸𝓉𝓈. pic.twitter.com/9ukTxkdaBA – 8:03 PM
Barrett walks off to the locker room, gingerly, after taking spill on his nice pass to Jericho Sims with 1:43 left. Having good outing. – 8:03 PM
As the Knicks are coming back against the Wizards:
Draft lottery position doesn’t matter sometimes. But sometimes it does. In 2009, the New York Knicks had the eighth-worst record. The Golden State Warriors had the seventh-worst.
That was the difference in three championships. – 8:02 PM
ugh RJ Barrett falls down and grabs his right knee… but he’s back on his feet and stays in the game … still limping a bit – 8:00 PM
Rui Hachimura is off to a great start against the Knicks: 12 pts, 5-7 FG, 2 reb and a blk in 12:30. Excellent sequence here: pic.twitter.com/rToNMDRjuw – 7:50 PM
Vernon Carey Jr. entering his second Wizards game now recovered from a calf strain – 7:49 PM
Chef Taj out here cooking 👨🏽🍳 pic.twitter.com/hBAIMD49O8 – 7:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Thank you #DCFamily for your continued support throughout the season and for always rocking out @CapitalOneArena! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/mY6Ch16pmZ – 7:49 PM
TAJ SLAM 💥
@Immanuel Quickley x @Taj Gibson pic.twitter.com/AyfbAvO8wi – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Off to a strong start! 💪
FG: 13-21 (61.9%)
3P: 3-6 (50.0%)
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:41 PM
Rui Hachimura with a nice hesitation layup finish on one end and then hustles back to his Obi Toppin assignment on the defensive end to block him at the rim – 7:40 PM
Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM
After one, the baby Wiz lead the Knicks 31-23
Hachimura: 7p
Avdija: 6p
Isaiah Todd, Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have all gotten a little time for the first time in a while. – 7:37 PM
The Wizards lead the Knicks 31-23 at the start of the second quarter of the @Fred Katz Bowl. Rui Hachimura has a team-high seven points for Washington, with Deni Avdija adding six points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:37 PM
Knicks win the first quarter: Wizards 31, Knicks 23. – 7:36 PM
Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Knicks 31-23.
• Barrett 9 pts
• Toppin 7 pts
• Hachimura 7 & 2
• Avdija 6-3-2 – 7:36 PM
#DCAboveAll 31
End of Q1
Hachimura 7 | Barrett 9
Avdija 6 Toppin 7 – 7:35 PM
Why on earth is Taj Gibson checking in before rookie Feron Hunt? – 7:31 PM
Starts on defense 🚫➡️🪣
Jericho x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/J0shF5ulVQ – 7:28 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Taking a stroll down the lane.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/M7hP44BCas – 7:27 PM
Wizards with a big and unique lineup
Tomas Satoransky
Deni Avdija
Isaiah Todd
Anthony Gill
Daniel Gafford – 7:23 PM
Deni Avdija had already passed the ball when Evan Fournier “fouled” him in transition and the officials take away a Rui Hachimura dunk – 7:22 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sato puts the first points on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/ZSmfaGSmqy – 7:19 PM
The Wizards jump out to a 10 – 0 early lead on the Knicks. – 7:16 PM
With his 3-pointer early in the first quarter, Rui Hachimura is back to shooting above 45.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s 52-for-115 (45.2 percent). – 7:16 PM
It’s 10-0 Washington and Thibodeau is calling timeout and time is just an ethereal loop. – 7:14 PM
Wizards up 10-0 on the Knicks to start the game will not make the tanking fans happy – 7:14 PM
It’s 7-0 Wizards here, so the Knicks have that going for them. – 7:13 PM
To the end, One constant in Knicks' lost season: Barrett
Your Knicks starting lineup: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes out and thanks all the fans for their support. He’s sitting out tonight for rest. – 7:04 PM
Last home game of the season for the Washington Wizards.
#Dcaboveall | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Q4G5gCZejQ – 7:01 PM
For Fan Appreciation Night, G-Wiz went to the stands to give away an autographed Bradley Beal jersey
A Knicks fan got it … – 7:00 PM
Knicks starters:
Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims. – 6:49 PM
Wizards starters with Porzingis and KCP out:
Satoranksy, Kispert, Avdija, Hachimura, Gafford
It’s the young guys’ turn. – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
STARTERS ⬇ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ur2RrAfVl0 – 6:30 PM
📍 D.C.
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/OF3dmMYkFA – 6:12 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Monochromatic or a pop of color? Which style do you go with?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/rjPaA3kHhg – 6:10 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going through his usual pre-game warmup routine (closer to tip time than usual) with assistant coach Mike Miller despite resting tonight vs. Knicks – 6:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Raptors are resting VanVleet again tonight. Anunoby remains out but plan is for him to play Sunday in New York. Achiuwa is still questionable. Watanabe is back. The other regulars are active. – 5:47 PM
Quentin Grimes is OUT for the Knicks – 5:33 PM
Quentin Grimes (sore right knee) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Wizards, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:33 PM
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on if his former player Nikola Jokic solidified his MVP case with his NBA record last night: “As far as I’m concerned, he did that long before last night.” – 5:31 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our @MSE staff had a busy day getting @CapitalOneArena ready for Fan Appreciation Night! pic.twitter.com/o158iKZ0zl – 5:21 PM
Feron Hunt shooting pregame. pic.twitter.com/gJGx0sP1VA – 4:57 PM
Today’s matchup by the numbers.
📊 @DKSportsbook – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to stay hot against New York 🔥
Our 62.3 true shooting percentage against the Knicks is our third-highest against any opponent this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/kireyExd71 – 2:20 PM
No Kristaps Porzingis or Kentavious Caldwell Pope or Kyle Kuzma for the Wizards against the Knicks tonight.
It’s a big game for potential ping pong balls and the Wizards are acting accordingly. – 1:52 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🚨 40% off of 2021-22 City Edition Gear🚨
Tonight is the last time we are wearing our City Edition Uniforms!
As part of Fan Appreciation we wanted to give our #DCFamily a chance to pick up these awesome threads!
Head to @TeamShopAtCOA and find your new favorite item 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3OoqfnOBMc – 1:40 PM
I had too many Knicks thoughts left over from the season, so I wrote them all down before it ended.
Story on…
• Toppin’s passing
• A 10-day-old pass
• Quickley’s point guardiness
• RJ vs. switches
And more…
Link ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/C0Cgn7eoSe pic.twitter.com/ihd7iiDD62 – 1:19 PM
Comments / 0