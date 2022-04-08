Knicks vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (36-45) play against the Washington Wizards (46-46) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022

New York Knicks 114, Washington Wizards 92 (Final)

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

RJ Barrett’s #Knicks season over after suffering knee sprain and more testing to be done to rule out worst-case scenario #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/08/kni… – 12:14 AM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

“I feel like it’s mainly confidence”: Obi Toppin erupts for career-high 35 points as #Knicks rout #Wizards on night RJ Barrett goes down #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/08/obi… – 11:50 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Catching up after night off to see in that in the last week, Tony Brothers has now:

— Double-tech ejected Jason Kidd vs. Wizards for asking about possession

— Hit Luka Doncic for suspension-triggering Tech No. 16 (in a game Luka def didn’t need to gripe) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:34 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Good night, Knicks fam 😌 pic.twitter.com/WlotgIgO6j – 11:04 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Deni Avdija says the season was “challenging” “emotional roller coaster” … says he “matured” and “got better everyday”, he added this is big summer that he wants to use to get better. – 10:19 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

🗣 CAREER NIGHT FOR OBADIAH. pic.twitter.com/XqvjG5mfZg – 10:18 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The plan is for Fred VanVleet to play in Sunday’s regular season finale vs New York, Nurse says… “for now” – 10:14 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Fred VanVleet is expected to play on Sunday in New York — “as of now.” – 10:13 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Obi’s 35 leads #Knicks to rout of #Wizards on night RJ goes down nypost.com/2022/04/08/obi… – 9:47 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The Raptors clinch a top-5 seed.

Small chance they could climb to 4th but would need a win vs New York on Sunday AND Philadelphia to lose out (vs IND tomorrow, vs Detroit Sunday). – 9:46 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/Wu2bxOBWIm – 9:42 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau was asked if Obi Toppin reminds him of any throwback players. Gave a long answer about how positive of a guy Toppin is, then landed on one person whose personality and energy he equated to Toppin’s: Taj Gibson. If you know Thibs, this is most definitely high praise – 9:40 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau said he doesn’t have an update on RJ Barrett beyond that it’s a sprained right knee. Said he didn’t know yet about possible MRI. Said Barrett won’t play in the season finale Sunday. – 9:35 PM

Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow

No update on RJ Barrett from Knicks after game — he’ll be reevaluated tomorrow innNew York. @MSGNetworks – 9:35 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett will undergo further tests and will miss the final game of the season, according to Thibodeau – 9:33 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Obi Toppin had a career-high 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 23 points and 10 assists off the bench to lift NYK to a 22-point win over WAS. For those keeping an eye on Lottery standings, NYK currently has NBA’s 11th-worst record. Win tonight broke a tie with Washington. – 9:27 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett suffers scary knee injury in victory over Wizards nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:26 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Getting it done on the road. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/MN7QvOF9XL – 9:25 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley combined tonight:

58 points

10 rebounds

11 assists

10 made three-pointers (on 18 attempts) – 9:23 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Obi with a career-high 35 points on just 22 FG attempts

He’s a career-high in three of his last four games.

(Toppin’s impressive play late in the season makes it that much more frustrating that Thibs refused to limit Randle’s mins when Randle lazily slumped in January/February) – 9:22 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Obi Toppin tonight:

35 PTS (career high)

14-22 FG

6-9 3P (career high)

He’s averaging 24/5 on 54/48% shooting in his last 4 games. pic.twitter.com/FUccs5za8M – 9:22 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Washington has white-flagged season and plays Charlotte on Sunday. Hornets win tie with Brooklyn and 3-way tie with Nets and Hawks, and are thrashing Chicago right now.

Thus, Brooklyn likely playing in 9-10 game if they lose this. – 9:21 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Knicks 114, Wizards 92.

Knicks improve to 36-45, 11th in the East.

• Toppin 35 pts (career high), 14-22 FGs, 6-9 3Ps

• Quickley 23-6-10

• Fournier 17 pts

• Hachimura 21 & 3

Knicks & Wizards entered the game tied. Knicks now have 11th-best lottery odds. – 9:20 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The wizards drop their last home game of the season.

#DCAboveAll 92

#NewYorkForever 114

Final.

Rui Hachimura led Washington with 21, Obi Toppin had a career high (35) – 9:19 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Thanks for coming out all season long, #DCFamily

We’ll wrap up the season in Charlotte on Sunday.

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/cFbTm9GSTH – 9:19 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

The #Knicks will finish the season with a 20-21 record on the road. The goal is usually to be .500 on the road. The issue for this team was at home (16-24 going into Sunday’s finale). – 9:18 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Final: Knicks 114, Wizards 92

Hachimura matches a season-high with 21p

Neto: 14p

Avdija, in his 81st game of the season: 11p

The Wiz are in sole-possession of the 10th-worst record in the league.

Season finale in Charlotte on Sunday. – 9:18 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

KNICKS WIN!! – 9:18 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have lost to the Knicks 114-92, breaking the teams’ tie in the standings and leaving the Wizards in sole possession of the 10th-worst record in the NBA. – 9:17 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lose to the Knicks and now have sole possession of the 10th spot in the lottery with one game left to play. – 9:17 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Standing ovation with loud “Obi!” chants for Obi Toppin in MSG … I mean, Washington?

Toppin’s final line:

• 35 points

• 4 rebounds

• 1 assist

• 14-22 FGs

• 6-9 3Ps

• 1-1 FTs

• 2 steals – 9:16 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Man, you #Knicks fans travel well. – 9:15 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Is this game the reverse of last night’s Knicks game? Nets had a 17 point lead in the first half, but now are trailing 82-81. – 9:15 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Feron Hunt makes his first ever NBA appearance. – 9:14 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

And to close out the Wizards final home game of the season, a chorus of “OBI! OBI!” chants from the crowd. Toppin has a career-high 33 including 6 three’s – 9:13 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Feron Hunt, making his first NBA appearance with Knicks up 20 and 1:50 remaining. – 9:13 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Thibodeau spoke Wednesday about Jericho Sims eventually will show his playmaking — and now he takes a lob and in one motion catches and kicks to Fournier for a corner three. – 9:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

We’re at the point of the game where Kristaps Porzingis is chucking t-shirts into the crowd along with the cheerleaders.

Like I said, game of the year. – 9:05 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kristaps Porzingis, in a suit, throwing souvenirs – t-shirts, basketballs – into the crowd during a timeout here. Man of the people. – 9:04 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards two-way Jordan Schakel with his first NBA points, naturally a 3 for the sharpshooter – 9:04 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Jordan Schakel, Cassius Winston and Isaiah Todd had a great season for the Capital City GoGo and are now in the game together for the Wizards.

#GoGoRollCall | #DCAboveAll – 9:03 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Current Wizards lineup down 20+ to Knicks in the fourth quarter

Raul Neto

Cassius Winston

Jordan Schakel

Isaiah Todd

Thomas Bryant – 9:02 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Obi Toppin just got hurt on that play at the rim with Neto. Immediately limped to the bench to sub out. Not sure what happened. – 8:54 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

#Knicks RJ Barrett suffers preliminary diagnosis of knee sprain, season likely over, may need MRI nypost.com/2022/04/08/kni… – 8:54 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

12 minutes left at COA this season.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:52 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

At the end of the third quarter, the Knicks lead the Wizards 94-72. – 8:48 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

In a game in which Obi Toppin has drained 5 three-pointers and scored a career-big, this beatiful skip pass was a reminder he was a v. good passer out of the post in college pic.twitter.com/YJrFlpcaCX – 8:48 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Obi Toppin’s established a new career high w/24 points tonight vs Washington. He’s made 5 of his 6 3-point attempts & is 9-for-14 overall in 25 minutes vs. WAS. Toppin entered play tonight averaging 19.7 points & shooting 39% from 3 in his last 3 starts. NYK up by 22 in late 3rd – 8:39 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett has yet to return to the team’s bench after his knee injury. – 8:32 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards were up 10-0, it’s now 72-50 Knicks, which means New York is +32 since that start. – 8:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

New career high for Obi Toppin. – 8:26 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

In non-Barrett news, Toppin has 24 points, a new career, and a lot of fans chanting his name here in Washington. – 8:26 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Frames from COA! 📸 – 8:25 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Quickley stars second half in place of RJ Barrett (knee).

Safe to assume Barrett night (and likely his season – just one game left) is over – 8:24 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

18 piece for Obi. At the half.

📊 18 PTS | 7-11 FG pic.twitter.com/X8ZuUBGWVh – 8:22 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Taj Gibson played 13 consecutive minutes in the first half of the 81 game of the season (weeks after NY had been eliminated).

Taj also leads all bench players in FG attempts.

Alec Burks (who is 0-of-4 from the floor) logged 17 mins

hahhahahahhahahha

Thibs is a madman Hahahha – 8:20 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Knicks say RJ Barrett has sprained right knee and won’t be back. – 8:18 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ Barrett has a sprained right knee and is out for the game, Knicks say. Barrett hurt the knee at the end of the first half. – 8:18 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

RJ Barrett is out for the rest of the game due to sprained right knee, Knicks say. – 8:17 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett has a sprained knee and will not return. – 8:17 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks say Barrett has a sprained right knee and will. not return to the game. – 8:17 PM

New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR

RJ Barrett (sprained right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 8:17 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Nice way to end the half. pic.twitter.com/cgIMqeRD9c – 8:12 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

NEXT LEVEL VISION 🥽

@Immanuel Quickley ➡️ @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/O9ZOuaeGpO – 8:10 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Two quarters to turn it around.

Hachimura: 18 PTS, 7-11 FG, 3-4 3P

Avdija: 8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

Neto: 8 PTS, 3-4 FG

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:10 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Halftime. Knicks lead the Wizards 59-50.

• Toppin 18 pts

• Barrett 14-3-2

• Gibson 8 pmts

• Quickley 4-3-5

• Hachimura 18 & 2

Knicks have 15 assists and only three turnovers. – 8:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s 59-50 Knicks at the half. The Wizards led 10-0, but go into halftime down 9. Rui Hachimura and Obi Toppin lead all scorers with 18 apiece. – 8:08 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Obi eating once again.

Topping scored 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.

He also knocked down 3 of the 4 three-pointers he attempted.

Knicks up 59-50 at the break – 8:08 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

At halftime, the Knicks lead the Wizards 59-50. Rui Hachimura has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. New York’s Obi Toppin has 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range. – 8:08 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

#DCAboveAll 50

#NewYorkForever 59

Halftime

Hachimura leads the wizards with 18

Toppin leads the Knicks with 18 – 8:07 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

There’s an ‘Obi Toppin’ chant in Washington after he hits a four-point play. But big question is the status of RJ Barrett, who left in the second quarter while holding his knee. – 8:07 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Obi Toppin is two points short of his career high and it’s halftime. – 8:06 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Knicks Fans chant Obi Toppin wizards answer with Boos – 8:06 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Toppin buzzer-beating 3 and a foul with 0.9 seconds left and the Knicks are now up 59-50 at the half – you decide if that’s winning or losing. – 8:06 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

OBADIAH. – 8:06 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Legitimately loud Obi Toppin chants here in DC now. – 8:06 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Didn’t bite on the first but got ’em with the second 👀 pic.twitter.com/C4vyrYtSwl – 8:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Crazy how many times Toppin has beaten the Wizards down the floor tonight. – 8:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

RJ Barrett just checked out and went to the locker room with a little under two minutes to go in the first half. – 8:04 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

𝒜 𝓅𝓁𝒶𝓎 𝒾𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝓇𝑒𝑒 𝒶𝒸𝓉𝓈. pic.twitter.com/9ukTxkdaBA – 8:03 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Barrett walks off to the locker room, gingerly, after taking spill on his nice pass to Jericho Sims with 1:43 left. Having good outing. – 8:03 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

As the Knicks are coming back against the Wizards:

Draft lottery position doesn’t matter sometimes. But sometimes it does. In 2009, the New York Knicks had the eighth-worst record. The Golden State Warriors had the seventh-worst.

That was the difference in three championships. – 8:02 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

ugh RJ Barrett falls down and grabs his right knee… but he’s back on his feet and stays in the game … still limping a bit – 8:00 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura is off to a great start against the Knicks: 12 pts, 5-7 FG, 2 reb and a blk in 12:30. Excellent sequence here: pic.twitter.com/rToNMDRjuw – 7:50 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Vernon Carey Jr. entering his second Wizards game now recovered from a calf strain – 7:49 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Chef Taj out here cooking 👨🏽‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/hBAIMD49O8 – 7:49 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Thank you #DCFamily for your continued support throughout the season and for always rocking out @CapitalOneArena! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/mY6Ch16pmZ – 7:49 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

TAJ SLAM 💥

@Immanuel Quickley x @Taj Gibson pic.twitter.com/AyfbAvO8wi – 7:45 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Off to a strong start! 💪

FG: 13-21 (61.9%)

3P: 3-6 (50.0%)

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:41 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura with a nice hesitation layup finish on one end and then hustles back to his Obi Toppin assignment on the defensive end to block him at the rim – 7:40 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one, the baby Wiz lead the Knicks 31-23

Hachimura: 7p

Avdija: 6p

Isaiah Todd, Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have all gotten a little time for the first time in a while. – 7:37 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards lead the Knicks 31-23 at the start of the second quarter of the @Fred Katz Bowl. Rui Hachimura has a team-high seven points for Washington, with Deni Avdija adding six points, three rebounds and two assists. – 7:37 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks win the first quarter: Wizards 31, Knicks 23. – 7:36 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Wizards lead the Knicks 31-23.

• Barrett 9 pts

• Toppin 7 pts

• Hachimura 7 & 2

• Avdija 6-3-2 – 7:36 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

#DCAboveAll 31

#NewYorkForever 23

End of Q1

Hachimura 7 | Barrett 9

Avdija 6 Toppin 7 – 7:35 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Why on earth is Taj Gibson checking in before rookie Feron Hunt? – 7:31 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Starts on defense 🚫➡️🪣

Jericho x @RjBarrett6 pic.twitter.com/J0shF5ulVQ – 7:28 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Taking a stroll down the lane.

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/M7hP44BCas – 7:27 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards with a big and unique lineup

Tomas Satoransky

Deni Avdija

Isaiah Todd

Anthony Gill

Daniel Gafford – 7:23 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija had already passed the ball when Evan Fournier “fouled” him in transition and the officials take away a Rui Hachimura dunk – 7:22 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Sato puts the first points on the board!

#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/ZSmfaGSmqy – 7:19 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

The Wizards jump out to a 10 – 0 early lead on the Knicks. – 7:16 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With his 3-pointer early in the first quarter, Rui Hachimura is back to shooting above 45.0 percent from beyond the arc. He’s 52-for-115 (45.2 percent). – 7:16 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It’s 10-0 Washington and Thibodeau is calling timeout and time is just an ethereal loop. – 7:14 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards up 10-0 on the Knicks to start the game will not make the tanking fans happy – 7:14 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

It’s 7-0 Wizards here, so the Knicks have that going for them. – 7:13 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

To the end, One constant in Knicks’ lost season: Barrett newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:12 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Your Knicks starting lineup: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Jericho Sims, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks. – 7:06 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes out and thanks all the fans for their support. He’s sitting out tonight for rest. – 7:04 PM

Wayne Cole @waynec0le

Last home game of the season for the Washington Wizards.

#Dcaboveall | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Q4G5gCZejQ – 7:01 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Knicks starters:

Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims. – 6:49 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards starters with Porzingis and KCP out:

Satoranksy, Kispert, Avdija, Hachimura, Gafford

It’s the young guys’ turn. – 6:30 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

STARTERS ⬇ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ur2RrAfVl0 – 6:30 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

📍 D.C.

#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/OF3dmMYkFA – 6:12 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Monochromatic or a pop of color? Which style do you go with?

#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/rjPaA3kHhg – 6:10 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is going through his usual pre-game warmup routine (closer to tip time than usual) with assistant coach Mike Miller despite resting tonight vs. Knicks – 6:09 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Tip time in 1️⃣ hour!

📍 @CapitalOneArena

🎙 @Team980

📺 @NBCSWashington

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Raptors are resting VanVleet again tonight. Anunoby remains out but plan is for him to play Sunday in New York. Achiuwa is still questionable. Watanabe is back. The other regulars are active. – 5:47 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Quentin Grimes is OUT for the Knicks – 5:33 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Quentin Grimes (sore right knee) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Wizards, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:33 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on if his former player Nikola Jokic solidified his MVP case with his NBA record last night: “As far as I’m concerned, he did that long before last night.” – 5:31 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Our @MSE staff had a busy day getting @CapitalOneArena ready for Fan Appreciation Night! pic.twitter.com/o158iKZ0zl – 5:21 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Feron Hunt shooting pregame. pic.twitter.com/gJGx0sP1VA – 4:57 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Today’s matchup by the numbers.

📊 @DKSportsbook – 3:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Looking to stay hot against New York 🔥

Our 62.3 true shooting percentage against the Knicks is our third-highest against any opponent this season.

#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/kireyExd71 – 2:20 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

No Kristaps Porzingis or Kentavious Caldwell Pope or Kyle Kuzma for the Wizards against the Knicks tonight.

It’s a big game for potential ping pong balls and the Wizards are acting accordingly. – 1:52 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

I had too many Knicks thoughts left over from the season, so I wrote them all down before it ended.

Story on…

• Toppin’s passing

• A 10-day-old pass

• Quickley’s point guardiness

• RJ vs. switches

And more…

Link ($1/mo subscription offer inside): https://t.co/C0Cgn7eoSe pic.twitter.com/ihd7iiDD62 – 1:19 PM