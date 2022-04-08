ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets leaving it up to Jamal Murray when he returns

 2 days ago
Michael Singer: Is it up to Jamal Murray if he returns? “100 percent,” Tim Connelly told @1043TheFan this morning. “We want him to feel no pressure, want him to know that the organization has his best interests in mind. … He’s done a great job in rehab, he looks really, really good.”

Is it up to Jamal Murray if he returns?

“100 percent,” Tim Connelly told @1043TheFan this morning.

“We want him to feel no pressure, want him to know that the organization has his best interests in mind. … He’s done a great job in rehab, he looks really, really good.” – 6:25 PM

This is just my take from watching Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. shoot pregame over the last couple weeks. Murray looks like someone who’s ramping up to hopefully return. Porter looks like someone who’s just shooting. – 8:45 PM

Nothing was stopping Jamal Murray from putting in the work pregame pic.twitter.com/SsEafYd7BY8:45 PM

New #Nuggets Ink podcast:

– We talk all things Jamal Murray/MPJ

– What’s up with Davon Reed

– My problem with the MVP poll

Leave us a review 🙏🏼. The best/most creative one will get a t-shirt that never should’ve seen the light of day.

https://t.co/AE2KYGL8DO pic.twitter.com/PUNnVz8A4b3:38 PM

Just thought about the prospect of Jamal Murray returning in the playoffs and having to do it in Chase Center if current playoff matchups hold. – 11:07 PM

A reminder that no matter what happens this year, the Nuggets have the following players under contract for next season:

Nikola Jokić

Jamal Murray

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Will Barton

Monte Morris

Bones Hyland

Zeke Nnaji – 6:09 PM

#Nuggets injury report: Jamal Murray, MPJ, Vlatko and Zeke are all out. Jeff Green is questionable for personal reasons. – 5:33 PM

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both listed as out on Nuggets’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Grizzlies. – 5:31 PM

Don’t forget: A week ago, Michael Malone went out of his way to mention how valuable the play-in week would be when we talked about Jamal Murray potentially returning. Again, he didn’t rule out a postseason return, either. Any extra time re. Murray can help. – 2:32 PM

Nuggets Nation, check out the @MountainDew @NBA2K Court before the game @BallArenaDenver on Sunday!

Compete in the 3pt contest for some cool prizes. #ad pic.twitter.com/Ejaw4zW3VC1:23 PM

Asked Aaron Gordon what he’s telling Jamal Murray right now: “I tell him to take his time. You don’t want to rush this.” – 12:55 AM

Aaron Gordon on his message to Jamal Murray on if he should come back:

“Take your time…Numero uno is him. His health and well-being…first things first, take care of yourself.” – 12:44 AM

Jamal Murray just walked out of the tunnel to the Nuggets bench to watch this game and the Nuggets fans he walked by went nuts. Standing up, cheering for him, showing off their # 27 jerseys.

Murray smiled, the big kind of smile, and waved.

Hoping. Waiting. Wishing. – 9:33 PM

Jamal Murray and MPJ were just starting their respective pre-game warmups before the junior #Nuggets dance team … kicked them off the floor about half an hour before tipoff. Good chance they go upstairs to the team’s practice court to get their pre-game work in. – 8:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray is warming up pregame. Player development is waiting around to do some contact work as well. Michael Porter Jr. is not warming up on the main court. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 7, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Jamal Murray has really ramped up his preparation. He’s really aggressive in the last week on the floor. And there is coming a time here where there’s going to be a decision made between him and the organization about whether it makes sense to return in the postseason. I’m told there are still days where there’s some soreness in that knee when he gets done working out. -via YouTube / April 4, 2022

Jamal Murray “wants to be back,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday night following his team’s 136-130 loss to Minnesota at Ball Arena. “Yeah, I mean keep hope alive, like Jesse Jackson (said),” Malone offered during his postgame news conference when asked about fans who still pined for Murray’s return this season. -via Denver Post / April 2, 2022

