Evan Mobley to return from injury on Friday night

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Evan Mobley is playing tonight.

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

JB Bickerstaff on having Evan Mobley back: “It was great, roll out of bed, get your 17 & 7, impact the game defensively, block shots, rebound the ball. Thought he did a really good job of just fitting himself back in.” – 10:18 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Evan Mobley has looked great in his return tonight. He has already played 24 minutes and there are six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Will be interesting to see how much J.B. Bickerstaff pushes it in a game Cleveland needs. – 9:09 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs Evan Mobley has 10 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 17 minutes of play in the first half. Acclimating right back in after missing 5 games with the ankle sprain. – 8:39 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Nets: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley – 6:44 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

J.B. Bickerstaff said #Cavs Evan Mobley will play tonight. – 6:17 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Per Coach Bickerstaff, #Cavs F/C Evan Mobley will see action tonight. pic.twitter.com/lxPRGefgDb – 6:13 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Evan Mobley will play tonight, per JB Bickerstaff. #Cavs – 6:07 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Kelsey Russo: On the latest injury report, #Cavs Evan Mobley is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Brooklyn. Mobley was able to do “everything” at practice here in Orlando J.B. Bickerstaff said today. Jarrett Allen is listed as out. He went through an individual workout today. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / April 7, 2022

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Evan Mobley did a lot of work on the court today. He keeps progressing from that sprained ankle. The Cavs will have a practice here in Orlando on Thursday and how he goes thru that will help determine if he plays in Brooklyn on Friday. A source said, “There’s a chance” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 5, 2022

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Evan Mobley was not walking with a limp tonight at the game. At this point, given the nature of the injury, I think it’s realistic for him to 100% — or close to it — when he comes back. But Jarrett Allen being 100% effective when he returns is highly unlikely. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 4, 2022