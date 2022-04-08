Precautionary Drinking Water Advisory Lifted for Limited Set of Customers in SE Quadrant

The City of Cedar Rapids is lifting the precautionary water advisory for all customers in the SE quadrant previously affected. Final testing confirmed water is safe for personal consumption.

Results of bacteria sampling and chlorine monitoring revealed all testing parameters are within normal limits and confirmed that the water is safe for consumption.

Affected Residents are Reminded to Flush Internal Plumbing

Any time water service is impacted by a brief outage, it is always a good idea to flush internal plumbing in a home or business. There may be air in the line, or a cloudiness in the water associated with increased turbidity. These symptoms are expected, and the water has been confirmed safe to drink.

Steps to clear the water:

Run cold water after an outage through a faucet that does not have an aerator screen. Bathtubs and hose bibs are good candidates.

Open faucets slowly to allow the air to escape. Air will make a spurting or hissing sound as it escapes through the faucet.

Once the water is flowing, allow the faucet to run for up to five minutes to ensure the service line is thoroughly flushed. The first water may be cloudy due to air in the water or particles that dislodge as the pipes fill with water. The cloudiness should clear fairly quickly.

It may take up to 48 hours for the turbidity to settle down once the system is restored to normal configuration. Continue to run cold water through a faucet daily until these symptoms go away.

If kitchen or bathroom faucets do not perform normally following a water outage, it may be necessary to remove the aerator screen. Typically, the aerator can simply be unscrewed from the faucet. Inspect the screen for small particles and rinse away any you find. Reinstall the aerator and test performance of the faucet again. If you experience difficulties, such as low pressure throughout the house following a water outage, call Utilities Water Division at 319-286-5900 for assistance during regular business hours.

The precautionary drinking water advisory has been lifted for all affected addresses, including:

1602 12th Avenue SE

1603 12th Avenue SE

1606 12th Avenue SE

1607 12th Avenue SE

1613 12th Avenue SE

1615 12th Avenue SE

1212 16th Street SE

The City of Cedar Rapids is no longer advising residents within this area boil their water before using it for cooking or consumption. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.

Additional information is available online at www.CityofCR.com or by contacting Customer Service at 319-286-5900 during normal business hours (7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday).

WATER IN ALL AREAS IS SAFE TO CONSUME