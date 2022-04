West Bromwich Operatic Society makes a welcome return to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week, with Calendar Girls the Musical, a feel-good show with bitter-sweet appeal. When John Baker passed away from non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer, in 1988, his wife Angela and her friends created a nude calendar of WI members, designed to raise enough money to replace a dilapidated sofa in the hospital visitor’s room. Little did they know that the infamous calendar would become popular the world over and raise millions for the cause.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO