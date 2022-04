California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis (D) on Thursday became the first woman in state history to sign a bill into law. With Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on vacation out of the country, Kounalakis is acting governor until his return. On Thursday morning, the state legislature voted to extend an eviction moratorium through June 30, and because the current law expires on Friday, Kounalakis had to quickly sign the emergency bill.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO