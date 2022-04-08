ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronic Earplugs Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Phonak, Amplifon, Etymotic Research

 2 days ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Electronic Earplugs Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Electronic Earplugs market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving...

Related
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Vodka Company Has the Right Spirits and Growth Outlook

The black-to-white racial wealth gap currently stands at $11 trillion and increases by $300 billion annually. To close the vast financial divide, a new era of Black entrepreneurs should evolve by entering various industries and sectors to sell multiple products and services in domestic and international markets. One example of...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Industrial Heat Pumps Market to witness 32% Growth from Europe | Rising Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency by Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market value is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increasing use of analytics coupled with emphasis on formative learning tools are some of the key factors driving growth.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Scented Candles Market size to increase by USD 1.46 billion | APAC to occupy 34% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The scented candles market size is set to grow by USD 1.46 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.36% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Peeba raises $4.2M to digitize Asia’s B2B wholesale market

Peeba says the lack of B2B-focused online wholesale solutions and tech infrastructure hampered Asia’s antiquated B2B wholesale retail market in business growth and new market entries during the pandemic. The Hong Kong-headquartered company wants to help Asia-based B2B retailers reduce inventory risk and offer higher operational efficiency with lower costs via its platform.
RETAIL
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
Seeking Alpha

Fortinet: The Best Cybersecurity Stock

In this article, we will highlight why Fortinet (FTNT) is the best cybersecurity stock for investors looking to add exposure to the industry. The firm has a strong competitive advantage that can be quantified, and it is also undervalued when looking at its free cash flow. Industry Analysis. We'll start...
MARKETS
ZDNet

APAC firms see need to train staff in digital skills, but few actually do so

Most organisations in Asia-Pacific realise their employees need training in digital skills, but few have put in place plans to do so. With cloud and cybersecurity amongst the top digital skills in demand, employers run the risk of missing out on key business benefits if the skills gaps remain unplugged.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Supply chain woes? Say hi to the world's smartest forklift

A new robot forklift with some serious smarts is debuting at MODEX, the largest supply chain conference in the Americas. The conference is getting a lot more attention than usual amid ongoing global logistics pressures, and so is the case for a major automation overhaul in the logistics sector. Into...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

The six steps needed for retail and service sectors to survive the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on retail and service sectors. Researchers from Swinburne University of Technology and New Zealand's Massey Business School, led by Swinburne researcher Dr. Carla Ferraro, have released new findings on long-term effects of COVID-19 on the retail and services sectors. The findings help businesses plan for future times of extreme crisis.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Axis Bank, ADB, Launch Supply Chain Financing Project

India’s Axis Bank has signed an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support supply chain financing, the bank announced on its website Friday (April 8). According to Axis, ADB will provide guarantees for Axis’ lending, with the program’s initial foundational ramp-up coming in at $150 million. While the program will be “sector agnostic” it will focus on ESG and “other priority sectors” to illustrate the two banks’ commitment to positive environmental impact in India.
BUSINESS

