Electric Vehicle Battery Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Technology Trends and Growth Opportunities

 2 days ago

Technologies in the electric vehicle battery market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the electric vehicle battery market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 38%. In this market, lithium-ion battery is the largest segment by technology...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market value is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increasing use of analytics coupled with emphasis on formative learning tools are some of the key factors driving growth.
Nature.com

Mutational scanning of spike RBD protein for enhanced ACE2 affinity emerging Southeast Asia in the late transmission phase

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the quality of life and economic systems all over the world, as the virus can be transmitted from human to human via air-droplets. Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first identified in 2019, the virus has naturally mutated over time. Southeast Asia is one of the areas in the world that has implemented various procedures and measures to slow down the disease outbreaks. The first cluster of COVID-19 was identified from the tourist-travel history, and then the diversity of coronavirus victims has posed a serious issue of human security on a massive scale. To evaluate whether or not naturally occurring mutations have strengthened the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, we computed in silico the structural dynamics of the RBD-spike protein mutation enhancing ACE2-binding. When considering emerging variations in Southeast Asia, 14 dominant mutations were analyzed by applying the structural and energetic characterization using MD simulations. The ones in the RBD region displayed higher affinity to ACE2 due to the improved interfacial stability of the RBD Î²-strand surrounding the ACE2 across salt bridge hotspots. The binding hotspots and structurally conserved conformational-epitopes have been identified, which are deleterious for RBD mutation and ACE2 binding. We present an interactive visualization to facilitate the development of effective neutralizing agents for vaccination, prevention and treatment.
Phys.org

Using electrochemistry techniques to design catalysts for sustainable fuels

One challenge in decarbonizing the energy system is knowing how to deal with new types of fuels. Traditional fuels such as natural gas and oil can be combined with other materials and then heated to high temperatures so they chemically react to produce other useful fuels or substances, or even energy to do work. But new materials such as biofuels can't take as much heat without breaking down.
Texas State
Phys.org

Quantum innovation advances low-cost alternative solar technology

A team of researchers from the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering has leveraged quantum mechanics to optimize the active layer within a device known as an inverted perovskite solar cell—a technology that could one day result in mass-market solar cells that a fraction of those currently on the market.
Phys.org

Team develops a universal AI algorithm for in-depth cleaning of single cell genomic data

Just as asking a single person about their health will provide tailored, personalized information impossible to glean from a large poll, an individual cell's genome or transcriptome can provide much more information about their place in living systems than sequencing a whole batch of cells. But until recent years, the technology didn't exist to get that high resolution genomic data—and until today, there wasn't a reliable way to ensure the high quality and usefulness of that data.
foodlogistics.com

Cold Chain Visibility Innovation Grows with Disposable Smart Tag

Visibility in the supply chain has become increasingly popular, even more so in the cold chain as shippers look to protect their products from spoiling outside of necessary temperature ranges. Muddy Boots by TELUS Agriculture is the latest to try to corner the market in temperature monitoring with the Greenlight Quality Management (GLQM) Cold Chain solution. The technology features a smart tag that is thinner than a credit card, provides contactless operation and is disposable and recyclable.
Phys.org

Novel electrocatalyst developed for biomass upgrading and hydrogen generation

Prof. Zhang Jian's team at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a highly effective cobaltosic oxide (Co3O4) electrocatalyst for furan upgrading coupled with hydrogen generation. The study was published in Applied Catalysis B: Environmental. Biomass is one of...
HIT Consultant

MedTech: Transforming Healthcare with Medical Imaging AI

Healthcare providers and their patients stand to benefit dramatically from AI technologies, thanks to their ability to leverage data at scale to reveal new insights. But for AI developers to perform the research that will feed the next wave of breakthroughs, they first need the right data and the tools to use it. Powerful new techniques are now available to extract and utilize data from complex objects like medical imaging, but leaders must know where to invest their organizations’ resources to fuel this transformation.
Ali Akram

Artificial Intelligence: The Next Generation of Automation

AI or Artificial Intelligence is one of the widely used words in day-to-day life. Tech enthusiasts are always bragging about AI taking over the modern world in terms of processing and power. With a record-breaking market, the AI Industry recorded breathtaking growth in 2021 which was calculated at around $327 Billion!
technologynetworks.com

Automation and Digital Manufacturing for Cell and Gene Therapies ‒ Why Paper Is the Enemy of Scale

Recent approvals1 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for potentially curative therapies in difficult to treat blood cancers, such as leukemias, lymphomas and most recently multiple myeloma, offer some hope to patients looking to benefit from these lifesaving therapies. Yet <2%2 of the patients who could benefit from these therapies have gotten access – due to significant scale-up challenges faced by developers bringing these treatments to market.
makeuseof.com

4 Types of IEM Connectors and How They Differ

The world of audio is just as confusing as it is exciting. While most of the world has switched to wireless earbuds, many audiophiles still swear by the prowess of wired headphones for high-res listening, including In-Ear Monitors (IEMs). Alongside having detachable cables, IEMs also come with different types of...
makeuseof.com

What Is DNA Data Storage? Is It the Future of Storage?

Over the decades, storage technology has evolved and gotten better. It has moved from CDs and floppy disks to hard and solid-state drives. But still, we have a problem: the amount of storage available and being produced can't cope with the data we keep producing. So, would DNA storage solve...
Phys.org

Inline-capable spectroscopic measurement system for industrial quality assurance and process control

Ensuring quality without losing time: Companies from the pharmaceutical, chemical and food industry in particular depend on meeting the highest quality requirements while at the same time optimizing production processes. For such applications, Fraunhofer IAF has developed an integrable measurement system in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Centre for Applied Photonics. It uses machine vision to specifically detect samples and verify them contact-free within a few milliseconds using laser-based infrared spectroscopy.
Nature.com

Amorphous cellulose nanofiber supercapacitors with voltage-charging performance

The electric charge storage properties of amorphous cellulose nanofiber (ACF) supercapacitors with different metal carboxylate radicals (COOM; M: Na(I), Ca(II), Al(III)) was investigated in terms of charging/discharging behaviours, alternating current impedance analysis, and plane-wave-based first-principles density functional calculations. Na-ACF exhibited a higher storage effect than Ca- and Al-ACFs. The charge storage mechanism for an Na-ACF supercapacitor was proposed using an electric double layer model in a C12H17O11Na electrolyte with an electrical resistivity of 6.8"‰Ã—"‰103 Î© cm, based on the migration of protonic soliton. The supercapacitor, which demonstrated fast charging upon voltage application, could illuminate a white LED for 7Â s after charging with 10Â mA at 18.5Â V.

