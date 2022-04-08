Kisner makes weekend cut for Masters, paired with Tiger

Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the fairway on the second hole during the second round of the Masters. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard

AUGUSTA — For the first time since 2019, Kevin Kisner will be playing through the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Aiken native made seven birdies Friday, ending the day with 2-under-par 70 in the second round of the Masters Tournament for a combined score of 1 over for the first two days.

Kisner also made five bogeys Friday, including on holes 17 and 18, putting a bit of a damper on an otherwise solid day. Afterwards, he said he was "running a little hot."

"I've just got to get my driver a little more dialed in," Kisner said. "Just can't make the momentum putts. It's driving me crazy. Those two putts on 17, 18, I should make those and post 4 under and be right there in the hunt."

Friday's weather conditions were much drier and windier than Thursday, as most of the week's rain had evaporated. Kisner said he thought he got lucky that the wind wasn't more of a factor than it was.

"It blew early and pretty much laid down the last four or five holes," he said. "Judging by the forecast, I was extremely pleased with how the wind blew."

One definite positive of Kisner's first two days is that he was the only player in the field to birdie the hole 11, the toughest hole on the course, each day. He joked afterwards that "they'd better send me two crystals."

"That's two eagles, in my opinion," Kisner said. "I hit a helluva shot today. I'm aiming right of the green obviously. Wind just pushed it a little bit left, and it hopped right on there and underneath the hole, which is hard to do."

Overall, Kisner said if someone would've told him he'd finish the day 2 under beforehand, he'd have taken it.

When Kisner tees off at 1 p.m. Saturday, he'll be paired with perhaps the most famous person in Augusta this week: Tiger Woods. Woods finished his round Friday shooting 2 over to match Kisner at 1 over.

Making the weekend cut for the first time in three years, Kisner will look to build on his best Masters finish, tied for 21st, that he accomplished that same year.

"You've got to have some luck go your way out here," Kisner said. "(Hopefully) they all go lucky tomorrow."