ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Kisner makes weekend cut for Masters, paired with Tiger

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdudW_0f3z3KcH00
Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the fairway on the second hole during the second round of the Masters. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard

AUGUSTA — For the first time since 2019, Kevin Kisner will be playing through the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Aiken native made seven birdies Friday, ending the day with 2-under-par 70 in the second round of the Masters Tournament for a combined score of 1 over for the first two days.

Kisner also made five bogeys Friday, including on holes 17 and 18, putting a bit of a damper on an otherwise solid day. Afterwards, he said he was "running a little hot."

"I've just got to get my driver a little more dialed in," Kisner said. "Just can't make the momentum putts. It's driving me crazy. Those two putts on 17, 18, I should make those and post 4 under and be right there in the hunt."

Friday's weather conditions were much drier and windier than Thursday, as most of the week's rain had evaporated. Kisner said he thought he got lucky that the wind wasn't more of a factor than it was.

"It blew early and pretty much laid down the last four or five holes," he said. "Judging by the forecast, I was extremely pleased with how the wind blew."

One definite positive of Kisner's first two days is that he was the only player in the field to birdie the hole 11, the toughest hole on the course, each day. He joked afterwards that "they'd better send me two crystals."

"That's two eagles, in my opinion," Kisner said. "I hit a helluva shot today. I'm aiming right of the green obviously. Wind just pushed it a little bit left, and it hopped right on there and underneath the hole, which is hard to do."

Overall, Kisner said if someone would've told him he'd finish the day 2 under beforehand, he'd have taken it.

When Kisner tees off at 1 p.m. Saturday, he'll be paired with perhaps the most famous person in Augusta this week: Tiger Woods. Woods finished his round Friday shooting 2 over to match Kisner at 1 over.

Making the weekend cut for the first time in three years, Kisner will look to build on his best Masters finish, tied for 21st, that he accomplished that same year.

"You've got to have some luck go your way out here," Kisner said. "(Hopefully) they all go lucky tomorrow."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Sports
City
Aiken, SC
WRDW-TV

Record $2.7 million prize awaits winner of this year’s Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy. And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters. Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

"It's like I hit a thousand putts" Tiger Woods after worst Masters round

Tiger Woods admitted after his worst ever round at The Masters it was like he hit "a thousand putts". There was always a big question over whether or not the 46-year-old would endure four days of walking at Augusta National. Woods was up for the fight and suggested he is...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Independent

Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Scottie Scheffler beats Rory McIlroy to win the green jacket

Scottie Scheffler has won The Masters after holding off the challenge of Cameron Smith and a sublime final-round performance from Rory McIlroy at Augusta to secure a first major title.It completes a stunning rise and caps a dominant run for the 25-year-old American, who in the space of 56 days has won his first professional tournament at the Phoenix Open, reached number one in the world rankings after a further two wins in four starts, and now claimed the green jacket.McIlroy, who started his round at +1 and at one point this week was 13 shots off the pace,...
GOLF
FOX Sports

2022 Masters Round 4: Top moments from Augusta National

Masters Sunday is here. The 86th tournament concludes with Round 4 play, and it's anyone's game. Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, entered the fourth round in tied for 41st place at 7-over par overall after shooting 6-over par in Round 3 on Saturday, 2-over par in Round 2 on Friday and 1-under par in Round 1 on Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#The Masters
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The up-close, beautiful scenes you missed from Day 2 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- If you're watching the Masters coverage on TV, you're seeing the most important moments from the tournament. But what you're missing are some of the most beautiful, scene-setting images that so few get to see. Unless you're lucky enough to score a badge as a patron, only folks like our photographers—who are fortunate enough to be able to carry a camera on tournament days—can bring you closer to the Masters with the most intimate images.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Tyrrell Hatton after two rounds at The Masters: "I'm not in a good mood"

Death, taxes, and Tyrrell Hatton raging at himself on the golf course. This time, his scene was The Masters. His foe? Putting. The Englishman, 30, did not hold back after two days of pain and mysery at Augusta National on the notoriously glacier-like greens. Hatton said he "felt sorry" for...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler’s insane Masters record that all but guarantees green jacket

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler ended day 1 of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National with a robust score that had him among the leaders at three strokes under par. Little did patrons at the Masters know that they were about to witness history at Augusta on the tournament’s second day. Scheffler proceeded to outdo himself, finishing round 2 five shots under par, giving him a five-stroke lead heading into the third round at Augusta. The five-stroke lead puts the world no. 1 in rare Masters company, all but guaranteeing he’ll be slipping on the green jacket, as noted by ESPN.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WAAY-TV

Florence’s Stewart Cink sinks hole-in-one at the Masters

Friday was a great day for Stewart Cink at Augusta National!. Cink, who was born in Huntsville. grew up in Florence and attended the former Bradshaw High School, shot a hole-in-one on the 16th hole in Friday’s round at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. His son Reagan was at...
FLORENCE, AL
Aiken Standard

Scheffler's lead trimmed, Smith lurking at Masters

AUGUSTA -- Scottie Scheffler saw first hand how much things can change with one swing at Augusta National Golf Club. He saw it again a few minutes later. Scheffler's errant tee shot on the 18th hole Saturday brought double bogey or worse into play, then his excellent recovery shot up near the green allowed him to walk off the green with a bogey and a three-shot lead with 18 holes to play at the Masters.
GOLF
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
200
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy