Coweta County is inviting local nonprofit organizations to apply for grants from the county's portion of American Rescue Plant Act funding. The funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process, and are for projects that support equitable economic recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency for Coweta County residents and/or businesses, or address systemic public health and economic challenges that may have contributed to more severe impacts of the pandemic among low-income communities and people of color.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO