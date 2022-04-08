ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Dr. Suzanne Barnes joins UofL oral and maxillofacial surgery department

louisville.edu
 4 days ago

As the old saying goes, kids can say the darndest things. As numerous social media videos can attest, that’s especially true when they wake up from anesthesia after surgery. Dr. Suzanne Barnes was no exception. After she had her wisdom teeth removed as a teen, she decided it was the perfect...

louisville.edu

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Golf Digest

'I was a drug addict with a PGA Tour card'

This article originally appeared on the Fire Pit Collective, a Golf Digest content partner. Before I met Willy Wilcox, I thought nothing was more addicting than hitting a perfect golf shot on the PGA Tour. But that was before Willy called me from a drug rehab center recently to reveal he had almost died. After that close call, he was finally ready to unburden himself of all of his secrets.
GAMBLING

