Men’s Golf Team Prep for Final Spring Tournaments

By Trevor Gonzales
West Georgian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of West Georgia Men’s golf team heads into their final regular-season tournament on April 4 and 5 at The Argonaut Invitational in Pensacola, Florida. The Wolves are currently ranked 22nd in the nation in the GCAA Coaches Poll and 23rd in the GolfStat Rankings. They entered...

