ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Saint Peters NCAA Tournament Run Is Why We Love College Basketball

By Trevor Gonzales
West Georgian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, college basketball rules the sports world as the regular season ends. NCAA Conference tournaments are completed and 68 collegiate programs get to compete under the national spotlight with a shot to win a national championship. It’s win or go home. Survive and advance. In 2020, the...

thewestgeorgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
Indiana State
State
North Carolina State
Jersey City, NJ
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Jersey City, NJ
College Sports
Jersey City, NJ
Sports
Jersey City, NJ
College Basketball
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Shaq Predicting A First Round Sweep: NBA World Reacts

Shaq is predicting a first-round sweep in one of the four Eastern Conference playoff matchups. A popular pick for a short series has been the Bulls-Bucks series, but Shaq went in a different direction. He thinks that the Philadelphia 76ers won’t let the Toronto Raptors take a game off them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Shaheen Holloway
Person
Saint Peter

Comments / 0

Community Policy