ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

The Star-crossed Interdisciplinary Science of Art and Astronomy

By Jannette Emmerick
West Georgian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubjects collide in an evening lecture that paint the similarities between art and science. On Mar. 29, UWG’s Astronomy professor Dr. Nick Sterling and Art Professor Casey McGuire gave a joint, interwoven lecture titled “Art Meets Astronomy: Communicating Scientific Discoveries” at the Newnan Carnegie Library for the “Other Night School” lecture...

thewestgeorgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Best astronomy books 2022

The best astronomy books will be a constant guide to help you understand more about the cosmos. Some are literal tours of the sky, while others will show you more about the culture, history or other implications of the universe around us. Learning about the sky often begins with figuring...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Atmosphere

An atmosphere is a layer (or several layers) of gas that surrounds a planet, or other celestial body. If a celestial body is surrounded by a layer, or several layers, of gas, then it is said to have an atmosphere. Atmospheres are typically associated with planets and stars, although other celestial bodies can have them as well, such as comets, which have temporary atmospheres. An atmosphere can be acquired in different ways: it can be accreted onto a celestial body by gravitational attraction, or it can be released from a celestial body itself in a process referred to as outgassing. Whether or not a celestial body retains its atmosphere depends on the body’s mass and the temperature of the atmosphere. Generally speaking, the more mass the body has, and the cooler the atmosphere, the better chance it has of hanging onto its atmosphere. For example, a planet that is in close proximity to a star, and which therefore receives a lot of energy, might end up being stripped of its atmosphere — as happened to Mercury in our own Solar System.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Spiral Galaxies

A spiral galaxy typically has a rotating disc with spiral ‘arms’ that curve out from a dense central region. The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy. Four classes are used to classify galaxies: spiral; barred spiral; elliptical and irregular. Spiral galaxies have a complex structure: a dense central bulge lies at the center of a rotating disc, which features a spiral structure that originates at the bulge. Spiral galaxies are surrounded by sparsely populated halos — roughly spherical regions above and below the plane of the discs. Barred spirals differ from normal spiral galaxies in that the arms of the galaxy do not lead all the way into the center, but are connected to the two ends of a straight bar of stars which contains the nucleus at its center. Approximately two-thirds of all spiral galaxies are thought to be barred spiral galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Entertainment
City
Newnan, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Universe Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Neutron Star

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You’ll feel a little dense after reading about today’s topic: neutron stars!. Neutron stars are the densest objects in the entire universe. They’re so dense, in fact, that if they were even a tiny bit denser, they would collapse to become black holes.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Astronomy Jargon 101: Magellanic Clouds

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You’ll only be visible in the southern hemisphere after today’s topic: the Magellanic Clouds!. The Magellanic Clouds are the two largest satellite galaxies of the Milky Way. They appear in the night sky of...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Astronomy & Astrophysics 101: Gravitational Lensing

Gravitational lensing occurs when a massive celestial body — such as a galaxy cluster — causes a sufficient curvature of spacetime for the path of light around it to be visibly bent, as if by a lens. The body causing the light to curve is accordingly called a gravitational lens.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy