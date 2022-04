Four years after legalizing medical marijuana Oklahoma has become one of the country's top producers and consumers of cannabis which is creating a need for skilled workers. Tulsa Community College has now launched a new program to train the next generation of cannabis experts. The school has partnered with the company "Green Flower" to offer online courses. Pete Selden from TCC joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about the program and what students can expect.

