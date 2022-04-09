ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

More than two dozen dogs seized from Brooklyn home and owner arrested

By Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

More than two dozen dogs were seized from a home in Brooklyn and the owner is under arrest as of Friday night.

Police say he was keeping 28 dogs in inhumane conditions inside his home.

One of the dogs died and the others are now properly being cared for by the ASPCA.

Some of the animals were suffering from dehydration, skin infections, and open wounds.

The ASPCA assisted with the rescue of the animals and provided medical attention.

"Upon arriving at the property, it was clear these animals needed to be immediately removed from the filthy environment where they were living so they could receive much-needed medical treatment and care," said David Little, ASPCA Senior Law Enforcement Liaison.

The 27-year-old owner, Jason Nunez, was charged with aggravated cruelty, neglect, and failing to feed animals.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

