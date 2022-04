ATLANTA — Joshua's Law is a 2005 law that changed driver's license requirements for teens. But a new Georgia bill could be changing things up once again. The 2005 law requires immediate family members to be the only passengers in the car for the first six months with a driver under 18. Then for the second six months, a teen driver could have other passengers in the car, as long as no more than one of those passengers is under 21.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO